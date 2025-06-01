Two Bridges 'Blown Up', Trains Derailed, In Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine, Killing At Least 7

A lot happened in the Russia-Ukraine war on Sunday, and as the dust settles from Ukraine's major drone attacks which struck airbases and destroyed strategic bombers deep inside Russian territory, details of other parallel, devastating alleged 'sabotage attacks' are emerging.

Two bridges have collapsed in Russia’s western regions bordering Ukraine on Sunday morning, which derailed trains and left at least seven people dead, and dozens more injured.

A railway bridge collapsed Sunday in the Kursk region of Russia. Source: Acting Governor of Kursk Region/Reuters

"It was not clear on Sunday morning whether the two incidents — which both involved trains — in neighboring Bryansk and Kursk were related, or what exactly caused the separate collapses," CNN reports.

Railway authorities said of the Bryansk incident that "illegal interference" was the cause, with regional governor Alexander Bogomaz saying a bridge had been "blown up".

CNN details that "The bridge came down in the region’s Vygonichi district, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border, crushing the moving train and injuring at least 66 people, including three children, Russian authorities reported."

Russian state media is giving 'sabotage' as the reason for the train derailments:

Videos circulating in Telegram show a crushed train carriage with passengers being evacuated through shattered windows, and emergency services responding at the scene. The collapse also reportedly affected vehicles on the bridge, which fell onto the railway below. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MChS) reported that fire and rescue units are actively working at the site of the bridge collapse. “All necessary assistance is being provided to the victims. Additional MChS forces, emergency rescue equipment, and lighting towers for nighttime operations have been deployed to the area,” the ministry noted in an official statement.

Russian media sources published videos of bystanders of the scene of a major train derailment:

New vid of CHAOTIC moments after Bryansk region bridge collapse



People rush to help man trapped in railroad car



Train left sprawled SIDEWAYS https://t.co/BdfL9IHfBq pic.twitter.com/x0WYsLlkFD — RT (@RT_com) June 1, 2025

Apparently this wasn't the first effort to blow up train tracks, in a brazen act of targeting civilian transport infrastructure. RT writes that--

"Just days earlier, a freight train in Russia’s Belgorod Region ran over an explosive device planted under the tracks, causing a powerful blast. According to the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the explosion damaged the railway’s contact network but caused no casualties."

Several different scenes of twisted metal and train 'accidents' emerged Sunday.

Reuters: Emergency responders the scene of a bridge collapse in Russia's Bryansk region on Sunday.

CNN says there was even a third train incident, which occurred Saturday night:

In a third incident on Saturday night, a Russian military freight train was blown up near the occupied city of Melitopol in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. “As a result of the explosion, the train with fuel tanks and freight cars derailed on the railway track,” the intelligence service said. The freight train was moving towards Russian-occupied Crimea via a “key logistical artery” often used by Russian forces, the authority added.

The timing of these attacks suggests likely coordination with the huge drone swarm attacks on Sunday out of Ukraine.

Kiev officials have already long described that they want to make life chaotic and dangerous inside Russia, in hopes that society could be destabilized which could in turn destabilize the government and Putin's rule.