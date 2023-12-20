Two Former Green Berets Among Americans Freed In Rare Venezuela Deal

Major deal-making between Washington and the government of President Nicolas Maduro, long under US sanctions, has clearly been progressing. It follows on the heels of intensified Biden admin efforts to free up Venezuela oil as an alternative energy source amid the Russia-Ukraine war, having recently lifted oil-focused sanctions on a temporary basis months ago.

The Biden administration has just conducted what amounts to a rare prisoner swap with Venezuela. The US agreed to release a "close ally" of President Maduro in exchange for jailed Americans, the Associated Press reports Wednesday.

The pair of former Green Berets was captured in May 2020 along with six Venezuelan nationals in a boat carrying weapons off the coast.

That high profile Maduro ally is Alex Saab, who has been in US detention since his arrest in 2020 for money laundering. He was freed on Wednesday. There are reports that in exchange, some ten or more Americans who've been held in Venezuelan prisons have been released and are expected to return home to US soil.

Venezuela has long claimed that Saab should have diplomatic immunity. US prosecutors have alleged he stole $350 million by skimming from Venezuelan government contracts. He was caught by an Interpol notice and flown to the United States:

The Colombian-born businessman was on his way to Iran when he was detained on an Interpol "red notice" while his plane refuelled in Cape Verde in 2020. The Venezuelan government described him as an "envoy" and argued that he had been travelling to Iran to buy medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic. But Cape Verde ruled that he did not have diplomatic status and extradited him to the US, where he was charged with money laundering and bribery.