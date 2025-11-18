Two Ukrainians Working For Russian Intelligence Behind Unprecedented Rail Sabotage: Poland Claims

Warsaw authorities have now laid official blame on the sabotage attack on Poland's rail network which was uncovered Sunday, and could have led to the derailing of a train. As everyone expected, they are looking squarely at Moscow.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Tuesday that an investigation at the scene points to two Ukrainian citizens who have "long worked for Russian intelligence" as the prime suspects in the case.

Via ABC

A train track linking the Polish cities of Warsaw and Lublin had been destroyed in an "unprecedented act of sabotage". Tusk described the damaged railway is as crucially important for delivering aid to Ukraine.

"The goal was to cause a rail catastrophe," Tusk told members of Polish parliament in a briefing on Tuesday. He identified that at one of the two specific sabotage sites a military-grade C4 explosive charge was used.

BBC reports that "Another incident further down the line near Pulawy forced a crowded train to stop suddenly and damage was found to overhead cables."

An "explosive device" blew up the rail track, with the the act "directly (targeted) the security of the Polish state and its civilians" - Tusk has also said.

Follow-up statements by Polish investigators said that "everything points to them being Russian special services" - in reference to the pair of Ukrainian nationals believed behind the plot. Tusk says that one of the men lives in eastern Ukraine and another is living in Belarus.

Additionally, Poland’s security services minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, has described attack on a section of the track near Mika village as "a new stage of threatening the railway infrastructure." The severe damage was found some 80 miles from the Ukrainian border.

While Polish investigators say they've identified the perpetrators, it doesn't look like they are in custody, and are likely still on the run. Some regional observers have raised the possibility of a 'false flag' - as it remains hard to independently verify any information coming out of NATO countries' authorities.

via Sky News

Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal had condemned the apparent sabotage op, writing on X that he and his country stand with Poland. "Those behind hostile acts against (European Union) and NATO members must be exposed. Our response must be united."

European countries have long complained of Russian-sponsored 'hybrid warfare' against EU critical infrastructure. They also say that Russia is behind mystery drone incursions which have at times disrupted busy commercial airports as as well as military flights.