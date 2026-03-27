UAE Pushes For Hormuz Security Force, While Turkey Argues Against Gulf Entry Into War

It's one of those things that sounds nice on paper, but when missiles and drones are inbound, no one is going to want to be on a military ship sitting in the middle of the Strait of Hormuz: the United Arab Emirates, which has been among the hardest-impacted Gulf states in Iran's ongoing retaliation, is pressing for a multinational maritime ​taskforce to reopen vital oil transit waterway, the Financial Times reports ‌Friday.

The UAE, with a navy that's not really going to strike fear into any enemy (much less the Iranians), says it is willing to participate in a "Hormuz Security Force" to defend the strait and escort shipping. Dozens of countries are being asked to join, sources cited in FT say.

Source: Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company

And yet for all the public posturing and signing of 'symbolic statements' - not a single country with a strong military has actually stepped up with a concrete offer to provide warships and military assets (other than Israel, which is a direct party to the war).

This is despite that for much of the past month of the war immense pressure has been exerted on allies by the Trump administration. But by and large they've shrugged and have said "this is not our war" - despite rising oil prices and global shipping disruption.

At the same time, the Mideast/Asia regional country representing NATO's second largest military, Turkey, is reportedly behind the scenes telling the Gulf (GCC) not to join the war.

"Turkey is conducting intensive diplomatic efforts to try and prevent Gulf Arab countries from joining the US-Israeli war against Iran, according to people familiar with the matter," Reuters writes separately on Friday.

"Ankara has urged Gulf nations to act with restraint, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters," the report continues. "Turkey has stepped up diplomacy, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar and holding calls with other regional counterparts."

Turkey, which shares a far eastern border with Iran, does indeed have an interest in avoiding broader escalation in region - but it has also of late been a sworn enemy of Israel, especially during and in the wake of the Gaza War.

Reuters further reveals that there's lots more "talk" but no action as yet:

Several U.S. allies have ⁠said they have no immediate plans to send ships to unblock the ​Strait of Hormuz, rebuffing a Trump request for military support to keep the ​vital waterway open. France said on Thursday it had held talks with around 35 countries seeking partners and proposals for a mission to reopen the strait, but only once the U.S.-Israeli war ​on Iran ends.

It's a big open question whether the United States itself will actually send warships deeper into Gulf waters near the strait. Some military analysts have warned of the immense risk and exposure, given reports that Iran has mined the strait, but also given the IRGC would without doubt send missiles and drones against any military vessels seeking to pass.

Haaretz: After initial sprint, Iran missile attacks settling into marathon pace. Similar trend to strikes in the Gulf documented by @ka_grieco.



Bad news, but unsurprising -- Iran's missile capacity steady after a *full month* of US/Isr war.https://t.co/UwOu5JcUkF pic.twitter.com/580b5IFeee — Rosemary Kelanic (@RKelanic) March 27, 2026

Currently the 'international community' seems to be sitting around saying 'you first' while looking for others to lead. And all the while the White House seems to lack a coherent big vision strategy, or at the very least has not clearly communicated one. Trump is not going to be happy to hear that America's wayward ally Turkey could be thwarting efforts to cobble together a Hormuz coalition.