UK Announces Partial Ban On Arms Exports To Israel

The United Kingdom has announced it will suspend a portion of its current arms and defense sales to Israel, citing a "clear risk" to civilians and that they could be used to violate international humanitarian law.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy informed parliament Monday that the suspension will impact of 30 of 350 arms export licenses to Israel. The partial ban covers supplies "which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza" against Hamas. However, parts for F-35 fighter jets are exempt from the ban. He emphasized that the country still backs Israel's right to self-defense, and thus the UK is not enacting a blanket ban on all items.

"It is with regret that I inform the House [of Commons] today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law," Lammy said, after conducing a review of shipments to Israel.

David Lammy meets with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on July 14, 2024 FCDO/X

"We recognize, of course, Israel’s need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods that Israel’s employed, and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure particularly," he continued.

The Gaza Health Ministry has said that over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in over ten months of war. Israel says a large percentage of the deceased are Hamas militants, while Palestinian sources assert the majority are women and children.

Analysts say this is not expected to have much of an impact on Israel's operations given that British exports only make up less than one percent of total external arms sales Israel receives.

Israel reacted with disappointment, anger, dismay. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz lashed out Monday in wake of the UK decision, saying it "sends a very problematic message" to terrorist groups like Hamas and its supporters in Iran.

But Lammy had sought to emphasize in his comments it doesn't mean he believes Israel is guilty of war crimes or human rights abuses per se. "This is a forward looking evaluation, not a determination of innocence or guilt, and it does not prejudge any future determinations by the competent courts," he said.

Meanwhile, pressure from Washington to wrap up Gaza operations also could be growing...

⚡️US President Joe Biden was asked if he thinks Netanyahu is doing enough to reach a hostage deal, he replied: "No" pic.twitter.com/EFMvkTZQBw — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) September 2, 2024

Large and growing pro-Palestine protests which have gripped parts of London over the last weeks and months have been increasing in size and intensity, and are perhaps having an impact on Labour politicians.