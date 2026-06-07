UK Cop Fired For Questioning Islam In 'Safe Space'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

A Christian police community support officer lost his career after asking a Muslim colleague about jihad and Hamas atrocities during a diversity session that promised open discussion. At the same time, training drilled "white privilege" into police ranks.

Luke Salmons, a 46-year-old Christian father of two and respected PCSO with North Yorkshire Police, relates how he attended a mandatory training day on race, religion and culture. Trainers spent several minutes marching up and down the room chanting "Islam is a religion of peace" repeatedly. A Muslim sergeant then spoke about his faith and invited questions in what was presented as a "safe space" where "there was no such thing as a bad question."

Salmons asked what the sergeant, as a peaceful Muslim, thought about the situation in Gaza and atrocities carried out by Hamas and other groups in the name of Islam. He also asked what jihad meant to him. The discussion was civil. The sergeant later invited Salmons for coffee to continue the conversation privately.

Christian police officer had his career ended for asking questions about jihad and radical Islam during a 'safe space' discussion on race and diversity. pic.twitter.com/rAxi5U8zYF - Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) June 5, 2026

Salmons brought a book on the topic to work. Colleagues photographed it in his locker and reported him as a risk. An inspector then suspended him, declaring "I don't like your beliefs." Salmons noted the obvious double standard: no inspector would ever say that to a Muslim officer.

He was suspended on full pay for months, resigned under pressure in April 2025, and faced gross misconduct proceedings. Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, he appealed. Chief Constable Tim Forber overturned the dismissal before Salmons had even finished presenting his case. There was no apology and the episode devastated his family.

"I loved my job and I was good at it. I was well respected as a PCSO and my colleagues said they loved working with me and couldn't understand what was happening. But an overzealous inspector took against me and that was the end of my career, even though I had done nothing wrong," he related.

"It devastated me and my family. For months we lived in total uncertainty, with my reputation being shredded in secret. I resigned not because I had done anything wrong, but because the silence, the delay and the pressure became unbearable for my wife and daughters," Salmons added.

This is the new reality inside parts of British policing: open discussion of uncomfortable facts about Islamist ideology is treated as career-ending wrongthink, while entire days are devoted to chanting slogans and centring one faith above others.

The same ideological pressures are visible in operational failures. In the Henry Nowak case, an 18-year-old white British student was stabbed five times. He told responding officers he had been stabbed and could not breathe. Instead of treating him as a medical emergency, officers handcuffed him after his attacker falsely claimed racism. The attacker was allowed to walk away. An inquest is examining whether the handcuffing contributed to Nowak's death.

The police watchdog investigated itself and declared no wrongdoing.

Serving and former Hampshire officers later admitted the mandatory DEI training played a role. They told former Home Secretary Suella Braverman they had "it drummed into us about our white privilege and unconscious bias." One described the outsourced trainer as "deeply hateful of white people and our culture."

Meanwhile, shocking street interviews and bodycam footage show officers across forces admitting they will arrest people for speech that causes offence if an allegation is made - including phrases such as "send them all home." In one Birmingham incident, officers restrained a light-skinned suspect while a crowd of young men from ethnic minority backgrounds kicked and struck him; the police did not intervene to protect the suspect.

There has been a collapse in police standards:

These are the predictable result of years of diversity training that reframes native Britons, especially white ones, as inherent problems and elevates subjective feelings of offence above evidence and equal protection.

Into this crisis steps Keir Starmer. When US Vice President JD Vance directly addressed the Henry Nowak murder and the broader pattern, Starmer's team responded by once again accusing outsiders of interference.

Keir Starmer hits back at JD Vance for 'stirring up division' after he pointed to 'migrant invasion' as cause for Henry Nowak's murderhttps://t.co/Pwg1KGDNe7 - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 5, 2026

A No 10 spokesman said: "In recent days we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets. The Nowak family are grieving after Henry's horrific murder. They have said they do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension. We should be respecting their wishes. Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances. That is who we are as a country."

Downing Street also rejected "any suggestion of two-tier policing."

Vance had stated the uncomfortable truth: "Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it."

He added: "Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response - the only response - is righteous anger. One of the most important things the Trump administration has proven to the world is that stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership. Anything else is an excuse."

Henry Nowak's murder will become a watershed moment in the UK.



And the Americans are right to share their concerns about what is happening to our country. pic.twitter.com/0Qdf972jQO - Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) June 5, 2026

Starmer's outrage rings hollow. The same voices now demanding silence on UK failures spent years commenting on American policing cases. The real division comes from policies that import incompatible cultures at scale, shield certain ideologies from scrutiny, and punish officers who notice the consequences.

Starmer now brands anyone linking such failures to mass migration and ideological capture as "stirring up division." Britain's police forces have been turned into enforcers of protected ideologies rather than impartial protectors of the public.

Luke Salmons was punished for treating a "safe space" as genuinely open. Henry Nowak paid with his life while officers prioritised a racism narrative drilled into them by ideologues. Thousands more officers stay silent for fear of the same fate. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's response to criticism is to attack the messengers.

Equal justice, free inquiry inside the police, and honest discussion of the cultural and demographic realities driving these failures are not optional extras. They are the minimum requirements for a functioning civilisation. Anything less is managed decline dressed up as compassion.