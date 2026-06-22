UK Government Plans To Force Social Media Giants To Boost BBC Content To 'Fight Disinformation'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

The UK government, under the apparently outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is advancing proposals that would require platforms like Facebook, YouTube and others to make BBC and other public service broadcaster content more prominent in users' feeds.

Officials frame the move as essential to combat 'disinformation,' citing Ofcom data that social media serves as the main news source for 51% of adults and 75% of 16- to 24-year-olds.

Yes, they want to turn social media into a literal Ministry of Truth.

Under plans to further restrict private media firms, news from public service broadcasters would be given priority to fight "disinformation".



The proposals will set Sir Keir Starmer on a collision course with tech giants already frustrated by his under-16s social media ban … pic.twitter.com/uOw4Tb9Ybq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 20, 2026

The plans form part of wider efforts to further restrict private media firms and follow directly on the heels of the controversial under-16s social media ban that has already strained relations with tech companies.

Public reaction has been swift and scathing. Journalist Allison Pearson did not hold back on the BBC's own record:

During Covid, @BBCNews was the main purveyor of "misinformation".'

Pure propaganda which led to children being denied school for months and a mass epidemic of mental health problems that has injured a generation many of whom have still not come out of their bedrooms.

So, no. https://t.co/FdWZy5nj6s — Allison Pearson (@AllisonPearson) June 21, 2026

Author and commentator Bernie drew a pointed historical parallel:

"In 1933, Goebbels argued that Germans needed protection from false information and dangerous ideas. In 2026, Starmer says that British people need protection from 'disinformation' and that social media platforms should prioritise BBC and state approved broadcaster content. The comparison is NOT that Britain is Nazi Germany. That is a lazy argument. The comparison is that Starmer's government is pushing for more control over what citizens read, watch and think and that they claim it's for our own good. You are not free if the State decided what news you are allowed to view. This is not the work of a government supporting democracy but one that Doesn't trust its citizens to keep them in power."

I do not make historical comparisons lightly.



Your government, in line with UN priorities. is moving to crush all information not sanctioned by them.



In 1933, Goebbels argued that Germans needed protection from false information and dangerous ideas.



In 2026, Starmer says… pic.twitter.com/W51yStWzXM — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) June 20, 2026

Reform UK supporter Chris Rose highlighted the core irony:

Labour plan to force social media platforms to prioritise content from the BBC in our news feeds to fight disinformation.



Ironically, social media has helped to combat a lot of disinformation from the BBC. https://t.co/tXKG70saVJ — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) June 20, 2026

This UK initiative does not stand alone. Similar moves are advancing in lockstep across the continent as governments seek greater leverage over information flows.

Germany has pursued measures to force social media platforms to boost state-aligned content and sideline dissenting material under the banner of 'public value.'

The EU's Democracy Shield framework has drawn sharp criticism as a vehicle for mass censorship that effectively ends open discourse under the guise of protecting democracy.

In France, President Macron has pushed aggressive censorship proposals widely described as a Ministry of Truth power grab.

The pattern is unmistakable: governments leveraging regulatory power to privilege official or state-funded sources while algorithmically demoting alternatives.

The BBC prioritization scheme fits into a rapid succession of UK measures that collectively tighten state influence over digital space and public narrative.

The under-16s social media ban has been exposed as a monumental pretext for total digital surveillance infrastructure.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov warned that the policy represents the digital iceberg that could sink the free internet.

Separate reporting revealed the UK government maintains a dedicated 'thought police' unit aimed at controlling the mass migration narrative.

Further proposals would empower authorities to block 'false information' during crisis events, creating an official Ministry of Truth mechanism.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has separately called for a government social media disinformation unit, adding another layer of official narrative enforcement.

Advocates insist elevating BBC content will help users encounter more 'reliable' information. The claim collapses under even cursory examination of the broadcaster's recent track record.

The BBC has repeatedly been accused of sinking to new lows on accuracy and impartiality.

Its former news director stated that trans bias and progressive orthodoxy drove her departure.

Additional controversies include a high-profile fake news editing scandal that prompted a $10 billion lawsuit from President Trump.

Further examples involve portrayals of Islamic child slavery in Afghanistan as somehow necessary, biased handling of Islamist issues in Britain, and presenter conduct that drew sharp rebukes from figures like John Cleese.

Public sentiment on X reflects deep skepticism that the state broadcaster represents a credible bulwark against disinformation.

Wanting media that can be censored by the state to be broadcast on the internet that will be ID locked by the state.



So this is how democracy dies. With a bunch of terrible parents going "it's about time". https://t.co/rvsGBa27zh — Christina Tasty (@ChristinaTasty) June 21, 2026

I hope people can wake up and see what this is really about: controlling access to information. The internet democratized access to news and information, and people in power do not want that! https://t.co/xXTeQ96NTT — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 19, 2026

Citizens will be told the same thing, will believe the same thing …



Starmer will demand BBC truth is given priority. So we are fed a consistent narrative.



Anything else is disinformation. Which isn't authoritarian at all pic.twitter.com/7P9ujzGI8w — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) June 20, 2026

Another Starmer poisoned legacy in his censorious war with Big Tech: undermine any claims for BBC impartiality. Surely if state declares BBC & public service broadcasters are one & only truth (in face of a slew of contrary evidence), won't this undermine trust even further? https://t.co/zSKupBpgwK — Claire Fox (@Fox_Claire) June 20, 2026

For now, there is a simple solution.

Keir Starmer's government is preparing plans to force social media and video platforms to give preferential treatment to content from the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.



Let's all block them.



Problem solved. — Benjamin (@UKFREEDOMUNITE) June 21, 2026

The government wants to fill our timelines with state funded propaganda.



Block the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.



They can't fill your feed if you've blocked them.



Simple problems require simple solutions. https://t.co/na6g61rm2e pic.twitter.com/U98ACQvhtY — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) June 20, 2026

Of course, the government could, via it's regulator Ofcom, simply mandate that these sources cannot be blocked and must be injected into people's feeds. They could also employ a more subtle manipulation of the algorithm to ensure it happens, regardless of any blocking.

Mandating algorithmic favoritism for any single outlet, especially one with the BBC's baggage, will not restore trust. Alternative platforms continue to grow, and Community Notes-style transparency tools already expose manipulation faster than official gatekeepers can suppress it.

Governments that distrust citizens to navigate information without state curation reveal more about their own insecurities than about any genuine disinformation crisis.

The free exchange of ideas, even uncomfortable ones, remains the only proven defense against real propaganda.

These latest European and British maneuvers represent the opposite impulse: centralized narrative control dressed up as public protection.

Citizens on both sides of the Atlantic have seen this playbook before and are increasingly unwilling to play along.

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