UK Government Preparing For More Riots This Summer

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The UK government is already preparing for the potential of more riots this summer by making available hundreds of extra prison cells.

Following last year’s riots in response to the Southport attack, the government made an example out of those involved, including by imprisoning people who had merely posted offensive comments on social media as well as “inaccurate information” about the attack.

Given that prisons were already overcrowded, measures were activated that saw some existing prisoners, including ones locked up for violent crimes, released after serving just 40% of their sentence to make room for thought criminals.

Despite there being no actual intelligence concerning more riots in the upcoming months, the government appears to be expecting them anyway.

“Hundreds of extra makeshift cells and newly refurbished cells will be in use by the end of this year,” reports the Guardian.

According to the justice minister, James Timpson, prison capacity needs to be available without the need to enact emergency measures like early release.

“We need to be prepared for the capacity that would be needed if we had the riots, the civil disobedience, [we saw] in the summer. We’re clear there are no more emergency measures to do. We just need to make sure we use all of the operational levers we have,” he said.

As we previously highlighted, Professor David Betz, a top academic who has advised both the US and UK governments, warned recently that the UK is “explosively configured” for mass civil unrest.

Betz said that the government is undergoing a “destruction of legitimacy” as a result of increasing anger at their inability to defend the border from a deluge of illegal immigrants, in addition to their inability to protect children from grooming gangs.

“If you want to create domestic turmoil in a society, then what the British government has been doing is almost textbook exactly what you would do,” said the professor.

Betz said that the situation is now “too far gone” and that a national eruption which will outstrip last summer’s riots is likely to happen within 5 years.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.