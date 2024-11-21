UK Inks Defense Pact With Moldova To Counter 'Russian Aggression'

In yet another development which sets up the Western allies and Russia for a future potential direct military clash, the United Kingdom and Moldova have inked a new defense pact to counter 'Russian aggression'.

It was announced and confirmed by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy while he visited the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Wednesday. The tiny Eastern European nation bordering Ukraine has experienced the same kind of internal political pro-EU vs. pro-Russia tug of war historically on display in other countries such as Ukraine or Georgia.

The UK foreign ministry described the new defense agreement as about "building on extensive cooperation between the two countries and strengthening Moldovan resilience against external threats."

moldpress, Moldova State News Agency

Lammy said, "Moldova is a vital security partner for the UK, which is why, to reinforce their resilience against Russian aggression and to keep British streets safe, I am deepening cooperation on irregular migration and launching a new defence and security partnership."

The British top diplomat called out Russia directly in his comments, accusing it of interference in Moldova's sovereign affairs. "With Ukraine next door, Moldovans are constantly reminded of Russia’s oppression, imperialism and aggression," he said.

Lammy continued, "Despite unprecedented Kremlin interference, the people of Moldova have chosen freedom, democracy, and independence. A decision we must help them protect."

A broader foreign ministry statement also described that "The Foreign Secretary has committed to working with President Sandu, who won re-election earlier this month, despite unprecedented Russian interference, to bolster Moldova’s resilience against the growing Russian hybrid threats they face. He will also offer UK support to tackle corruption in the region."

An additional £5 million of UK humanitarian funding for Moldova was also announced. The Kremlin has long complained that Western NGOs in Eastern Europe play a dual purpose, using aid as well as their status to spread influence on behalf of foreign powers.

One thing which has long alarmed the West is the presence of Russian 'peacekeeping' troops in Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region. Pressure also heightened after last June the European Union formally launched accession talks with Moldova, putting yet more distance between it and Russia.

Via BBC

As for Transnistria, although it has diverse ethnic demographics almost equally apportioned between Russians, Moldovans, Romanians and Ukrainians, the Russian demographic slightly ekes out its counterparts with a plurality of 29% of Transnistrians belonging to the group.

The pro-Russian cultural sentiment of the region is exemplified by its flag, which has remained the same as it was when Transnistria was a part of the Soviet Union. That representative Russian demographic, coupled with broader dissatisfaction of the Moldovan government, has fostered support for assimilation into the Russian Federation for quite some time.