UK Migrant Crime Surge: Foreigners Top 79% Of Theft Arrests, 40% Of Violent Suspects On Trains

Foreign nationals accounted for 79 percent of all arrests for theft on trains in Britain last year, and 40 percent of all railway arrests, new data from British Transport Police has revealed.

The figures were published as part of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Centre for Migration Control (CMC) think tank.

They showed that, despite comprising a minority of the overall population, foreign nationals were disproportionately responsible for several categories of offenses, including theft, drug violations, sexual offenses, and violent crime.

“Of the 9,771 arrests in England, Wales, and Scotland, nearly 3,700 were foreign nationals. We have imported a huge problem,” the organization wrote in an X post on Thursday.

It noted that 79 percent of those arrested in 2025 for theft on British trains were foreigners, while migrants arrested for drug offenses, sexual offenses, and violent crime comprised 40 percent, 37 percent, and 36 percent of all detentions, respectively.

For all offenses, foreign nationals were involved in 37.7 percent of arrests.

Speaking to GB News, CMC’s research director Robert Bates said of the British government, “They have made our trains unsafe. It is the responsibility of any sane government to end immigration and begin a programme of mass deportations to protect the British people.”

Last week, the CMC published its findings from multiple other FOI requests to police forces across England and Wales, and found that 172,889 foreign national arrests had been made for the year ending March 31, 2025.

This, it noted, equated to 474 arrests every day, or an arrest every 183 seconds.

Of those arrests, 51,212 were for violent offenses, while 11,264 were in connection with a sexual offense.

In several recommendations the think tank made to the government following its findings, the CMC called for Britain to “follow the example set by [U.S. President] Donald Trump and introduce a ‘red list’ of countries that are unable to obtain visas.”

It also called for the government to “amend legislation so that any foreign national convicted of a crime immediately becomes liable for deportation and, crucially, actually begin deporting them.”

This reality is not just seen in Britain but across wider Western Europe.

In September last year, the French statistics agency INSEE revealed that 64 percent of violent robberies, physical and sexual violence on public transport in Paris are committed by foreigners, with 43 percent of this number being North African, who represent only 3.4 percent of the population.

Similarly, in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, foreigners are responsible for 62 percent of all crimes in the German state on public transport, despite being only 16 percent of the population, according to data published following an inquiry for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) state lawmakers in June last year.

Data from November 2024 showed that across wider Germany, foreigners commit 59 percent of all sexual crimes in trains and at train stations.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Martin Hess recently warned, “Train stations, once places of mobility and peaceful encounters, are increasingly becoming no-go areas,” after it had been revealed that the number of violent crimes at Berlin’s central station tripled between 2019 and 2024.

In recent weeks, railway employees and their unions in Italy have expressed concerns about welfare following several high-profile attacks against staff, including the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old train conductor on Jan. 5 outside Bologna’s main railway station by a migrant.

Earlier this week, a homeless foreigner accused of sexually harassing female railway workers on three separate occasions at Ravenna train station was issued a one-year banishment order after union complaints and police intervention.

“The workers are terrified,” said Manola Cavallaro, regional secretary of FIT CISL Emilia-Romagna. “The fear isn’t just physical, it’s psychological. You go to work knowing there’s this person wandering around, watching you, approaching you. And you don’t know how far he will go.”

