UK Navy Reports Two Vessels Attacked In Red Sea, One Damaged 

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels may have launched attacks on two vessels transiting southwest of Mukha, a port city on the highly contested southern Red Sea.

Bloomberg says the UK Navy has confirmed two attacks on vessels in a series of headlines hitting the Terminal around 1400 ET.

UK NAVY: REPORTS 2 ATTACKS ON VESSEL SW OF AL MUKHA, YEMEN

There are also reports that one of the vessels is "damaged."

UK NAVY SAYS ATTACKS RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO VESSEL

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed an incident 14 nautical miles from Mukha earlier.

The Houthis, who support the Palestinian terror group Hamas, have been launching drone and missile attacks on Western vessels since November, disrupting a critical maritime chokepoint known as "Bab-el-Mandeb Strait."

About a week ago, 16 maritime industry associations and social partners co-signed an open letter to the United Nations urging increased military patrols on heavily traveled shipping routes. This comes after commandos seized a container ship affiliated with Israel as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz two weeks ago.

We have diligently published notes highlighting how maritime chokepoints across the Middle East are under threat, including the Suez Canal, Bab-El Mandeb Strait, and Strait of Hormuz, through which a quarter of all global trade flows.

The Red Sea disruption is far from over. The United States and its allies in the West are losing the battle in defending the world's major shipping lanes, as Biden's Operation Prosperity Guardian has been an absolute failure.

All of this symbolizes the world fracturing into a multipolar state, one full of chaos. And it will only get worse from here, hence why military spending worldwide is in a massive bull market.