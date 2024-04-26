UK Defense Chief Says Ukraine To Increase Long-Range Strikes In Russia

Just as President Biden was signing into effect the newly approved foreign defense package which includes $60 billion for Ukraine, the United Kingdom also rolled out its own massive aid package (though paling in comparison), first unveiled Tuesday.

Britain announced its single largest aid package for Ukraine yet, at the equivalent of $620 million (£500 million). According to UK NATO officials, the arms include Storm Shadow missiles among a total of 1,600 strike and air defense missiles, four million rounds of ammo, 60 boats, and over 400 vehicles.

Even though the White House is busy cautioning that in the coming months Russia is likely to make more gains on the front lines, according to fresh words of Jake Sullivan, British leadership is still talking about "winning".

Head of the UK military, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Via The Telegram

Defense Minister Grant Shapps, for example, had this to say about new aid: "This record package of military aid will give President Zelensky and his brave nation more of the kit they need to kick Putin out and restore peace and stability in Europe."

"The UK was the first to provide NLAW missiles, the first to give modern tanks, and the first to send long-range missiles," he added. "Now, we are going even further. We will never let the world forget the existential battle Ukraine is fighting, and with our enduring support, they will win."

Britain's military leadership is also echoing this optimism, with UK defense chief, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, telling Financial Times that the West's new infusion of military aid will help Ukraine increase its long-range strikes on Russian territory:

Ukraine is set to increase long-range attacks inside Russia as an influx of western military aid aims to help Kyiv shape the war “in much stronger ways”, the head of the UK military has said. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin acknowledged the downbeat mood surrounding Ukraine’s defence in an interview with the Financial Times, admitting the country was facing a “difficult” fight to repel advancing Russian forces. But Britain’s chief of defence, a key figure in the west’s military support for Kyiv, stressed that such a gloomy “snapshot” of the war failed to recognise longer trends more in Kyiv’s favour.

Adm. Radakin continued, "As Ukraine gains more capabilities for the long-range fight . . . its ability to continue deep operations will [increasingly] become a feature" of the war. He emphasized of new weapons systems, "they definitely have an effect."

UK leadership has of late put the country's defense industry on a "war footing" in preparation to support Kiev for the long haul. More of Radakin's words point to escalation (and not negotiations) in the following...



"Don’t expect anyone to say publicly ‘this is the plan’ and A, B and C are now going to happen," he told FT. Some aspect of Ukraine's strategy and operations "will be hidden . . . some will be dictated by a tactical or operational advantage, and some also depends on more foundational aspects," he added.

Nowhere in the UK defense chief's interview was acknowledgement that these policies could lead to runaway escalation, and an eventual direct confrontation between nuclear-armed powers. The Kremlin has in response vowed that it will take more territory in Ukraine in order to counteract the longer range of NATO missiles.