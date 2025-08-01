Ukraine Adopts New Anti-Corruption Law: Zelensky Quickly Reverses After Purse Strings Threatened

The Zelensky government suffered a black- eye this month, even from the perspective of its Western backers, and the Ukrainian leader has been forced to retreat under pressure.

"Ukraine’s parliament approved legislation Thursday restoring the independence of the country’s two main government anti-corruption bodies — a move demanded by Kyiv’s international partners as well as tens of thousands of enraged Ukrainians who protested on the streets of the capital and other cities," writes The Washington Post on Thursday.

With a majority of 226 needed to pass, a total of 331 deputies voted in favor, in what WaPo further calls "a stunning about-face by the same lawmakers who just last week had supported the previous law undermining the agencies."

Via Associated Press

The Zelensky government clearly wanted to show and signal Western allies and its biggest monetary backers it is willing to snap-to and quickly conform. This is also seen in the fact that this particular vote was the first one to be live-streamed since the war's start.

Last week's ultra-rare wartime anti-Zelensky protests were sparked when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) were brought directly under the supervision of the country's prosecutor general, who happens to be an open and close ally of Zelensky.

Now after his humiliation in the court of public opinion, Zelensky is singing a very different tune and is seeking to present himself as a champion of transparency and anti-corruption.

"I thank the lawmakers for supporting my bill, now officially law. I’ve just signed it, and it will be published immediately," Zelensky announced on Telegram. "This ensures that anti-corruption bodies and all law enforcement institutions operate independently and effectively."

This corrective bill which has just been passed was put forward a mere two days after the protests, and crucially as the European Union said it would withhold budgetary funding on graft concerns and the erosion of democratic principles.

On Friday the European Union announced it would suspend part of a €4.5 billion fund tied to good governance standards, with the NY Times reporting that the bloc had in effect frozen €1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine over concerns about corruption and delays in key reforms.

However, the decision was said to not be 'final' yet, and on Sunday President Zelensky held a crucial call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. His office confirmed they discussed Ukraine's anti-corruption system (...or we should say lack thereof).

Some footage from last week's protests, which also got the West's attention...

Ukrainians gathered to protest against Zelensky. They know he’s a corrupt war monger but you will never hear this from the msm. pic.twitter.com/EG13yC8tPi — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) July 28, 2025

So clearly after some phone calls from key and influential donors, Zelensky snapped back in line pretty quick. And this is what the West has wanted all along (going back to the events of 2014) - a compliant, loyal, and dependable Ukrainian leader amenable to its will.