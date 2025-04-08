Ukraine Captures Chinese Nationals Fighting For Russia In First Of War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday announced that two Chinese nationals fighting in the Russian army have been taken prisoner from the battlefield in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky touted proof of their capture, saying that Ukraine's military in the Donetsk region has obtained the captured Chinese nationals' documents, bank cards and personal data.

"We have information that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier’s units than just two. We are now finding out all the facts," Zelensky said in a statement posted to Telegram. "I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to react to this."

Chinese PLA military file image

Subsequently, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha summoned the Chinese government's chargé d’affaires in Ukraine "to condemn this fact and demand an explanation."

Zelensky continued in his statement, "Russia’s involvement of China in this war in Europe, directly or indirectly, is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything except end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting."

Kiev has been arguing that Trump's ongoing efforts to bring both sides to the negotiating table are futile so long as Moscow keeps expanding the fighting. Zelensky urged the United States and Europe to strongly protest the presence of Chinese fighters in Ukraine.

It is as yet unclear whether the alleged captured Chinese nationals are volunteers, mercenaries, or else have actually been integrated into the regular Russian army.

China's President Xi had around the start of the Ukraine war declared a 'no limits' partnership with Putin; however, there's been no evidence to suggest that Beijing has directly facilitated the movement of Chinese troops to Russia or Ukraine.

Instead, China has long supplied Russia's military-industrial sector with 'dual purpose' goods which are crucial in the production of military equipment. For this reason Zelensky has in the recent past suggested there's an 'axis' conspiring against Ukraine, turning the conflict into a global war. He's also named Iran and North Korea.

The past six months has seen many headlines focused on the presence of North Korean soldiers within the Russian military's ranks, and some have been killed or captured, but the question of Chinese participation remains an open one.

BREAKING: UKRAINIAN FORCES CAPTURE CHINESE SOLDIERS



Zelensky says Chinese troops were caught fighting with Russia, declaring China has now entered the war.



He calls on the US to respond, pushing for WWIII.

pic.twitter.com/vOVKfkiZhE — ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 8, 2025

President Zelensky posted the above video while also explaining, "This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace. The captured Chinese citizens are now in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine."

There has been some evidence over the past year suggesting there are indeed at least small numbers Chinese nationals fighting on behalf of Russia. But now it seems Zelensky is touting 'proof' in the form of Chinese POWs. Beijing is unlikely to confirm or deny.