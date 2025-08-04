Ukraine Claims Drone Strike On 5 Russian Fighter Jets At Crimean Base

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced it conducted a successful drone assault on a Russian airbase in Saky, a city in Crimea, in the overnight hours. This comes after weekend attacks deep inside Russia which hit oil refineries and a military-linked electronics factory.

The SBU claimed direct hits on five Russian military aircraft at the base, which reportedly destroyed one Su-30SM fighter jet and damaged another. Ukraine also said its drones hit three additional Su-24 bombers, along with an attack on a depot storing aviation munitions.

Su-30SM aircraft, via RBC Ukraine

The Saky airfield has long been a key hub for Russian military activity in the Black Sea region. The SBU hailed the strike as "significant" - given that a single Su-30SM jet is worth up to around $50 million.

"The successful special operation carried out by the SBU in Saky marks another step toward weakening the enemy's capacity to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine," the SBU said.

However, Russia has yet to confirm or deny the Crimea airbase strike, or the jet losses - and is not likely to. If accurate, the aircraft destruction would mark the biggest such assault since Operation Spiderweb on June 1st, which targeted four airbases deep inside Russian territory.

Ukraine claimed it took out 41 Russian military aircraft in that operation, but Moscow consistently said this figure was exaggerated - but never disclosed a precise damage assessment.

The Su-30SM is a two-seat, twin-engine multirole fighter aircraft introduced by Russia early last decade, while the Su-24 is a twin-engine, supersonic strike aircraft developed by the Soviet Union - both of which are frequently used for combat missions in Ukraine.

Soon after Operation Spider's Web, Ukraine's military vowed there would be more such attacks to come. Russia has of late been pummeling Ukrainian cities with drone and missile strikes, so it appears Kiev is mounting more and more cross-border revenge attacks over the last several days.

"The scale of forces willing to resist the Kremlin and carry out acts of demilitarization against the aggressor state is growing! The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that there will be just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," Ukrainian intelligence officers had emphasized after the successful June attack.