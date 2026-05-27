Ukraine Donor Fatigue: Half Of Countries Withdraw From Czech Ammunition Initiative

According to Czech President Petr Pavel, a full half of the Kiev-supporting Western coalition has quietly abandoned Prague's flagship initiative to jointly procure artillery ammunition for Ukraine's military.

Pavel said that while 18 countries participated last year, only nine are still making financial contributions now. "This initiative has been delivering up to 50 per cent of all large caliber ammunition to the Ukrainians, so in this sense it cannot be replaced easily by anything else," the FT on Tuesday quoted the Czech president as saying.

via Globesec

It's unclear precisely which precise countries have dropped participation, but reports indicate that Germany and some Scandinavian countries remain involved.

But the program is now teetering on life support as donor fatigue morphs into outright abandonment, and also as the Ukraine conflict has mostly slipped from driving world headlines, as attention has turned to the US-Israeli war in Iran instead, alongside the Hormuz Strait standoff and global crude crisis.

When Pavel first launched the initiative in 2024, 18 countries - including Canada, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands - enthusiastically led the way and jumped on board.

But he conceded this week, "The initiative is still working, but the new difficulty is that only about nine member states are contributing financially."

NATO officials have confirmed to Reuters that as of February, the scheme had only managed to crawl to €1.4 billion ($1.62 billion) in total funding, which is less than a third of the €5 billion Pavel originally projected.

Ukraine has struggled with persistent artillery deficits since early 2022, while Russia has been well supplied, and its frontline forces are able to fire at many times the rate of Ukrainian artillery units.

As for the Czech program, which involved officials scouring the globe to source immense supplies of badly needed artillery shells, one Western official bluntly told the Financial Times: "Some countries now feel that it is strange to pay for something that is not even properly supported by the ruling politicians of the lead country."

But even as ammo efforts fall short, there's also been little appetite for getting the warring sides to the table once again, as diplomacy has long taken a backseat to finding a 'battlefield solution'.