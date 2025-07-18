Ukraine Drone 'Mega Deal' Possible With US, Zelensky Says

President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are negotiating what's being widely dubbed a potential "mega deal" which allows for Ukraine to exchange its growing small drone arsenal and technology for more advanced American weapons.

Reports say that under the scheme the United States would purchase Ukrainian-made drones, while Ukraine would in turn buy American weapons, according to a Zelensky interview with the New York Post. "The American people need this technology—it should be part of your defense arsenal," Zelensky told the Post.

Ukrainian Presidency's Office

Ukraine was never much of a drone-producer, but the war with Russia has resulted in the country's transformation into a small-drone manufacturing powerhouse, now producing millions of small, cheap drones - amid a growing UAV and aerial war which over the past months has seen hundreds exchanged between Russia and Ukraine on a nightly basis.

Apparently US defense planners were impressed by Ukrainian UAVs' reach and effectiveness particularly during 'Operation Spiderweb' - which involved nearly 120 Ukrainian drones disabling or destroying multiple Russian bombers across four different airbases.

The Pentagon recently emphasized the urgent need to scale up drone production, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also calling for more drone training across all branches of the US military. The defense budget for next year will also seek to ramp up America's small drone warfare readiness.

As for the 'mega deal' being teased by Zelensky, it's anything but certain the degree to which the White House will actually sign on to this. Trump's emphasis of late has been for NATO's European members to give up their US-made weapons and transfer them to Ukraine first.

It's also clear that Ukraine doesn't have much in the way of weapons or technology to offer Washington, and there are currently many military tech companies and defense contractors which are ramping up small drone production. The tech offered by American firms like Anduril Industries is also without parallel - given AI integration.

But given Ukraine's drones are somewhat 'proven' - Zelensky is eager to tout whatever he has to offer, in hopes of convincing Trump to step up offensive and long-range weapons transfers to Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian officials have been relentless in their demands that Kiev immediately receives more advanced hardware, even after hundreds of billions sunk into the Ukrainian cause.