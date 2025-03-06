Ukraine Has The Lowest Fertility-Rate Of All European Nations

According to UN estimates released last year, Europe already hit its peak population in 2021 and has slowly started its population decline.

How did this happen, and can this trend reverse?

To answer that question, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao tracks the total fertility rate of every European country per UN estimates for 2025.

ℹ️ The fertility rate measures the average # of children a woman in a specific area will have over the course of her lifetime.

From this number, demographers and statisticians can make assumptions about population replacement and future trends.

Ranked: European Countries by Total Fertility Rates 2025

As it happens, 2.1 is a key threshold for fertility rates.

At this level, an area’s population remains stable. Above it, it’s likely to grow (barring war, disease, and famine). And below it, it’s likely to decline (barring immigration).

Rank Country ISO Code Fertility Rate (2025) 1 🇲🇨 Monaco MCO 2.1 2 🇲🇪 Montenegro MNE 1.8 3 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR 1.7 4 🇲🇩 Moldova MDA 1.7 5 🇷🇴 Romania ROU 1.7 6 🇫🇷 France FRA 1.6 7 🇹🇷 Türkiye TUR 1.6 8 🇮🇪 Ireland IRL 1.6 9 🇸🇮 Slovenia SVN 1.6 10 🇸🇰 Slovakia SVK 1.6 11 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein LIE 1.5 12 🇬🇧 UK GBR 1.5 13 🇽🇰 Kosovo XKX 1.5 14 🇩🇰 Denmark DNK 1.5 15 🇵🇹 Portugal PRT 1.5 16 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina BIH 1.5 17 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN 1.5 18 🇮🇸 Iceland ISL 1.5 19 🇷🇸 Serbia SRB 1.5 20 🇭🇷 Croatia HRV 1.5 21 🇨🇿 Czechia CZE 1.5 22 🇲🇰 North Macedonia MKD 1.5 23 🇷🇺 Russia RUS 1.5 24 🇩🇪 Germany DEU 1.5 25 🇳🇱 Netherlands NLD 1.4 26 🇸🇪 Sweden SWE 1.4 27 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHE 1.4 28 🇳🇴 Norway NOR 1.4 29 🇱🇺 Luxembourg LUX 1.4 30 🇧🇪 Belgium BEL 1.4 31 🇪🇪 Estonia EST 1.4 32 🇨🇾 Cyprus CYP 1.4 33 🇱🇻 Latvia LVA 1.4 34 🇬🇷 Greece GRC 1.3 35 🇦🇱 Albania ALB 1.3 36 🇦🇹 Austria AUT 1.3 37 🇵🇱 Poland POL 1.3 38 🇫🇮 Finland FIN 1.3 39 🇧🇾 Belarus BLR 1.2 40 🇪🇸 Spain ESP 1.2 41 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU 1.2 42 🇮🇹 Italy ITA 1.2 43 🇸🇲 San Marino SMR 1.2 44 🇲🇹 Malta MLT 1.1 45 🇦🇩 Andorra AND 1.1 46 🇺🇦 Ukraine UKR 1.0 N/A 🇪🇺 Europe EUR 1.4

Looking at the data in the table above, almost all of Europe is below population replacement rate.

Monaco is the only exception, and is likely skewed upwards due to its small size (39,000 residents). Any small change in the number of babies born there can dramatically affect the fertility rate.

Zooming out, Northern and Western Europe have had below replacement fertility rates since the 1960s. Time and immigration helped delay immediate effects but four decades of falling fertility rates are finally having an impact.

Unless immigration patterns change significantly (and these new immigrants have more children), it’s unlikely this trend will reverse.

Want to see how these figures can affect each country’s population in the future? Check out: Europe’s Population Forecast to 2100 for a breakdown.