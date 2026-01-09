Ukraine Hit With Oreshnik Hypersonic As Retaliation For Attempted 'Terror Attack' On Putin Residence

Russia launched another massive overnight strike on Ukraine using its hypersonic Oreshnik missile as part of a large-scale assault said to be retaliation for the alleged Ukrainian attempt to drone strike Putin's residence last month.

Kiev was hit hard in the fresh missile and drone attack which set apartment buildings on fire and killed at least four people. Importantly, Ukrainian officials said a ballistic missile traveling at hypersonic speed hit an "infrastructure facility" near the far western city of Lviv.

via AFP

Russia's Defense Ministry followed by confirming that it sent an Oreshnik hypersonic missile at "strategic targets" overnight, and specifically described that it was retaliation for the December drone strike on one of the residences of President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine has rejected that it targeted the residence, and President Trump recently flipped his initial position that it happened. The White House now says it has more intelligence information, and Trump has expressed that while drones were in the area that night, Putin's residence was not directly targeted.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the ballistic missile traveled at roughly 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles) per hour and was observed shortly before midnight (local).

NEW: Video reportedly showing the “Oreshnik” attack on Lviv. pic.twitter.com/FaCzTD461Z — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 8, 2026