Ukraine Launches Huge Daytime Attack On Russian Black Sea Fleet At Novorossiysk Port

On Wednesday a major daytime drone attack from Ukraine rocked the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, which reportedly involved both aerial and sea drones.

The city center was hit, and explosions were also witnessed in the water very near the city. The Novorossiysk Hotel, located about 2 kilometers from the port, was also struck along with several buildings and cars. At least 20 cars were on fire, either from a direct hit or falling debris.

Many docked Russian military vessels at Novorossiysk, but it was mostly civilian infrastructure attacked. via Google Maps/Maxar

It appears that docked vessels of Russia's Black Sea Fleet may have been among intended targets, given that earlier in the war Russia had transferred much of its fleet from Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk.

BBC reports that "Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Krasnodar Krai region where the city of Novorossiysk is located, has said on his Telegram channel that at least two people were killed and three were injured in the attacks."

Russian media report that a state of emergency has been declared in Novorossiysk, and in Sochi — evacuation from beaches due to the UAV threat.



Everything is "going according to plan." pic.twitter.com/Yq1iOo7wg2 — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) September 24, 2025

"Kondratyev accused Ukraine of attacking the city and said five residential buildings were damaged in the attacks," the report continues. "There have also been reports of naval drones being seen in Novorossiysk docks. Footage we’ve verified shows a submersible approaching the port before being fired upon and exploding."

Below: Ukrainian Magura V5 sea drone, which Ukraine's military deployed to attack Novorossiysk, is destroyed by the Russian Navy.

A Ukrainian Magura V5 sea drone, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine used to attack Novorossiysk, is destroyed by the Russian Navy.



Ukriane attacked civilian targets in the Russian city in the middle of the afternoon, killing several innocent people. pic.twitter.com/HaaXX6Yqui — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) September 24, 2025

Earlier in September Ukrainian intelligence claimed to have struck a naval vessel in Novorossiysk utilizing a domestically produced drone.

Residential buildings were seen on fire as a result of Wednesday's drone attack.

Regional governor Kondratyev additionally announced that "All services have been placed on high alert, and the attack is still being repelled."

State sources are additionally saying that Russian defenses had destroyed at least five Ukrainian maritime drones near the coastline during the attack, which was likely intended to have a much bigger effect, especially on docked warships.

#War Rare images of the naval berths in Novorossiysk. According to the images, the enemy drones that attacked the naval base were destroyed. The residential buildings and the hotel in the city center were less fortunate, and there were casualties and injuries. h/t @charly0153 https://t.co/SIDfN8rsN5 pic.twitter.com/eKb8uCcD7p — Capt(N) (@Capt_Navy) September 24, 2025

RT writes that "The drone strike also damaged the office of Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which is jointly owned by several stakeholders from Russia, Kazakhstan, and overseas energy companies, such as US oil giants Chevron and ExxonMobil, the company’s representatives said, adding that two people have been injured."