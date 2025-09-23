Ukraine Launches One Of Its Largest Drone Attacks On Moscow Of War

Ukraine just launched one of the largest drone attacks targeting Moscow of the war. At least 44 Ukrainian drones were shot down as they approached Moscow in the Monday evening and overnight hours, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Drone attacks then continued into the day Tuesday.

In total, "Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces downed at least 127 Ukrainian drones from midnight on Monday through to Tuesday afternoon," international media indicates. "On Monday, the ministry claimed to have downed a total of 236 Ukrainian drones -- the largest daily tally since Sept. 12, and the second largest daily total through both August and September to date."

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, via SkyTrax

There hasn't been this big of an aerial assault on the Russian capital since March, when Ukrainian strikes resulted in three fatalities. However, in this new instance there have been no reports of injuries or significant damage, there was significant falling debris and an emergency response.

The attack resulted in operations at Sheremetyevo Airport, which is the capital's busiest hub, were disrupted for about four hours on Monday evening.

Some one hundred flights were canceled as a result, and hundreds more delayed, with cancelations ongoing through Tuesday morning. In some instances passengers were forced to wait hours on tarmacs and crowds were seen sleeping on floors of the terminal.

Since yesterday evening, Russian air defense is active against Ukrainian UAVs in the Moscow region. Traces of air defense can be seen in the air. In Sheremetyevo Airport, lots of incoming flights are delayed or canceled. pic.twitter.com/IZlL1R5wqM — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) September 23, 2025

Other regions and airports saw flight disruptions as follows:

Rosaviatsiya, the federal air transport agency, reported temporary restrictions on commercial flights at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. The state-run Tass news agency said disruptions affected the capital's other three airports -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky. Other airports in Yaroslavl, Saratov, Samara, Begishevo, Kazan and Gelendzhik were also put under temporary restrictions, Rosaviatsiya said.

A separate drone attack in Russia's southern Belgorod region did result in casualties, as seven people were reported injured. As for Ukraine, Russian overnight aerial assaults resulted in the deaths of two people, Ukrainian authorities said.

Antonov An-124 heavy cargo plane making an ultra-low pass over the residential areas in the vicinity of the Russian capital, Moscow, during a Ukrainian drone attack this evening. pic.twitter.com/mYcNQEvdb3 — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) September 22, 2025

All of this comes as President Trump is preparing to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

"Almost two dozen meetings are planned. A busy few days lie ahead. Ukraine must become stronger," Zelensky has said upon arriving in the United States.