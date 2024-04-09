Ukraine May Have To Compromise With Russia, NATO Chief Admits

In a rare moment following more than two years of war, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has belatedly admitted the Ukraine may have to compromise with Russia at the negotiating table.

He made the remarks in a fresh interview with BBC at a moment he's urging Western allies to commit to approving his proposed five-year, 100 billion euro fund for Ukraine. As we've underscored before, this is largely about "Trump-proofing" NATO funding for Kiev for years to come, in anticipation that he could be in the White House next year.

Stoltenberg is still playing up the narrative that Ukraine needs major backing from the West in order to build leverage going into any potential future negotiations. Battlefield gains enabled with strong Western support could lead to an "acceptable result" for the Ukrainian side, he said.

"At the end of the day, it has to be Ukraine that decides what kind of compromises they're willing to do, we need to enable them to be in a position where they actually achieve an acceptable result around the negotiating table," he told BBC.

He sought to clarify that he's not urging Ukraine to offer any concessions at this point, but said that "real peace" will only be achievable when "Ukraine prevails".

And yet, by all accounts Ukraine forces have not made any forward advances, instead the opposite. BBC commented on Stoltenberg's rare talk of 'compromise' as follows:

But his language is notable because President Volodymyr Zelensky has always been adamant that he would never negotiate with Putin despite some calls on him to do so, including from the Pope. Mr Stoltenberg refused to be drawn on whether he was concerned about the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, saying only that he was sure the US would continue to be an important ally, whoever was in charge.

Zelensky's consistent position throughout the war has been to say that he'll never negotiate with Moscow so long as Vladimir Putin is in power.

As for Stoltenberg, he had this to say only a few weeks ago in response to Pope Francis' position that the warring sides need to urgently find compromise and end all fighting...

In an apparent reference to Pope Francis’s remarks about Ukraine raising the white flag for the cause of peace, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said that “surrender is not peace” for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/mdOkSk5470 — TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) March 11, 2024

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stunned by asserting bluntly that "Ukraine Will Become A Member Of NATO". He told reporters last Thursday in Brussels, where foreign ministers met to prepare for the alliance's annual meeting in July: "Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership."

Below is one geopolitical commentator's reaction to this "lie" of Ukraine joining NATO...

But it’s the lying and level of lying which is astonishing. As Anthony Blinken stunned journalists just recently by saying that “Ukraine will join NATO” – perhaps the biggest lie ever of the entire war as western leaders know this is impossible and can never happen, without, that is the full defeat and exit of Russian forces. Actually it’s the second biggest lie. The greatest lie of all is the one about Russia having its sights on European countries to invade and conquer which is something that Stoltenberg constantly says but not one EU leader believes which is evident in their irresponsible depletion of their own missiles.

Blinken says that Ukraine will be joining NATO. Under Article 5, this means that an attack on Ukraine will be considered an attack on the United States. If you want World War 3, vote Biden in November. pic.twitter.com/kv0fyv5zdf — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 4, 2024

Macron also plays a key role in the manufacture of these untruths with his recent success in convincing journalists to write up the “we could send French troops into Ukraine” when, in fact, he packed that statement with so many caveats that he really didn’t say it at all. What is clear is that there is a state of panic now which is palpable from the West in general and that Macron, as well as NATO leaders, are having informal talks – or at least are having talks about possible talks – with Russia over some sort of what the Americans like to call an “off ramp” for Ukraine and the West. You could call it a “white flag” which has probably left you humming the song.