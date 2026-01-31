In the latest escalation of Ukraine's cultural purge and targeting of all things Russian, Ukraine's Institute of National Memory has this month formally branded the famed classic Russian authors Fyodor Dostoevsky and Leo Tolstoy as vectors of "Russian imperial propaganda".

This has included a call from the body which operates under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for all streets, monuments, and public institutions bearing their names be wiped from the map.

Image via Union of Orthodox Journalist-Ukraine

According to Interfax, commenting on the ruling, "the assignment of their names to geographical objects, names of legal entities and objects of property rights, objects of toponymy, as well as the establishment of monuments and memorial signs in their honor in Ukraine was the embodiment of Russification - Russian imperial policy aimed at imposing the use of the Russian language, promoting Russian culture as superior compared to other national languages ​​and cultures, displacing the Ukrainian language from use, and narrowing the Ukrainian cultural and information space."

In a January 20 statement, the Institute of National Memory's 'expert commission' claimed the literary legacy of both writers is "directly connected to the glorification of Russian imperial policy." The Ukrainian officials also asserted there are signs of "Ukrainophobia" in their books.

The move was met with complete silence in Western media, and the story has gone almost completely overlooked, despite Dostoevsky and Tolstoy having long been widely studied and appreciated across the globe, and in American colleges, literary programs, theaters - and among common avid readers.

Their works, from The Brothers Karamazov to the massive War and Peace have done much to shape Western culture and higher education in the 150 years of the works' existence.

And yet the Ukrainian government-linked institute now claims the historic prominence of Dostoevsky and Tolstoy across Ukraine was not because it is literary art with universal appeal, but somehow part of a long-running Russification campaign designed to marginalize the Ukrainian language and culture.

Ukraine has in essence just labeled two of the world's greatest historical authors, which far pre-date both the modern Russian Federation and Soviet Union of the 20th century, as 'propaganda'.

Propaganda is the science of convincing an audience without appealing to reason. Russophobia, defined as the irrational fear of Russia, should be a key theme in the study of propaganda in the West as Russia has throughout history been assigned a diametrically opposite identity as… pic.twitter.com/bHYqI4avQC — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) February 23, 2024

The following is an actual line from the original Interfax report: "The head of the UINP, Oleksandr Alferov, states that local authorities need to check the names of their streets with these lists."