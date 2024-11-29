Ukraine Not In Strong Position To Negotiate With Putin, NATO Chief Admits

The last six months has seen more and more Western officials and mainstream media outlets acknowledge reality in Ukraine - that Russian forces are on the advance, with Kiev forces outgunned and most importantly outmanned.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in fresh comments this week admitted the same. He said in a Fox News interview that Ukraine is not in a strong enough position to negotiate an end to the war. At this moment, Rutte explained, there is not enough battlefield leverage to "prevent the Russians from getting what they want."

Image source: NATO

He still expressed a wishful thinking that things might change, though without offering any explanation as to how this will be possible.

"I think that’s crucial that we have a good deal because the whole world will be watching what type of deal will be struck between Russia and Ukraine when it comes to it," Rutte said.

"We have to make sure that Ukraine is in a position of more strength than they are at the moment," Rutte continued, "so that a deal can be struck which is favorable not to the Russians — and therefore to China, North Korea and Iran — because they all will be watching."

Rutte at that point referenced China as watching closely. He said President Xi Jinping in particular is awaiting the outcome. "He’ll be very much interested who comes out on top of this," Rutte said.

"And if it is the Russians, that will pose a threat long term, so we have to make sure that Ukraine is in a position where they can start these talks, and obviously then we have to take it step by step, make sure that Putin comes on board."

But again he expressed that "We have to make sure … that Ukrainians can discuss the future of their country from this position of strength, so that has to be Ukraine to the table."

"But they will only do that when they feel that they can get something out of that," Rutte added, but then admitted, "At this moment, they are really on the back foot."

PROF. JEFFREY SACHS:



‘Trump is absolutely right that the Ukraine war could end in a day. This war will end the moment a US President picks up the phone and says to Putin ‘NATO enlargement was a bad idea’…that’s the end of the war because that’s the whole premise of this war’ pic.twitter.com/6LB6DXNEvu — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) November 27, 2024

"We will be able to get Putin to the table because he will sense that, ultimately, it is in his interest not to continue the fight," the NATO chief said, anticipating the incoming Trump administration.