Ukraine Not Yet In Strong Enough Position For Negotiations: NATO Chief

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has just made an admission which surely won't help Ukraine at the negotiating table in any potential future talks. The fresh words might also be by designed aimed at sabotaging expected Trump efforts to quickly end the war.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday described that Ukraine is not yet in a strong position to begin peace talks, now with less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House.

"At this moment, clearly, Ukraine is not there," Rutte told the European parliament's foreign affairs and defense committees. "Because they cannot, at this moment, negotiate from a position of strength. And we have to do more to make sure, by changing the trajectory of the conflict, that they can get to the position of strength."

He went on to say that the hope is to obtain security guarantees so that Ukraine can never be attacked by Russia again. He said that this involves mapping out Ukraine's future relations with NATO.

"But it’s too early now to exactly sketch out what that exactly will mean, also something we have to discuss with the incoming U.S. administration," he stated. "But let’s hope that we will get to that point as soon as possible."

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said last Friday that the latest energy sanctions placed on Russia were not intended to be a "bargaining chip" that can be taken off the table when Ukraine is ready to negotiate.

"There's no expectation right now that either side is ready to negotiate," he stated, also emphasizing that timing is up to the Ukrainian government.

Another Biden official has been quoted as saying, "It’s entirely up to [the next administration] to determine whether, when, and on what terms they might lift any sanctions we put in place."

The Kremlin has described this as a "sanctions trap" left by the Biden administration to make things harder for Trump to negotiate and maneuver:

"Of course, we are aware that the administration will try to leave the most difficult legacy possible in bilateral relations to Trump and his associates," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the sanctions announcement. Biden officials have framed the sanctions as a long-term strategy. "We believe our actions are leaving a solid foundation upon which the next administration can build," one official said, predicting the measures would cost Russia billions in monthly revenue and force “hard decisions” between sustaining its economy.

The Washington Post had also observed of the comments, "Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking before the widely anticipated sanctions were announced, said Friday that the Biden administration was trying to make things difficult for the incoming Trump team."

Continued defense and economic aid to the Ukraine has also been something that Europe and the Biden administration have long been trying to 'Trump-proof'. So far, the president-elect has said he doesn't immediately plan to cut or end aid, but this could be him telegraphing negotiations or an attempt to maintain leverage in this regard over the Russian side.

As for the battlefield, there's near universal consensus at this point that Russian forces are winning. Steady gains have persisted in the Donetsk region, while Ukraine tries to make life difficult for Russian leadership in Kursk region.