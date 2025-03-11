Ukraine Is Now The World's Biggest Arms Importer

Ukraine was the world’s biggest importer of arms between 2020 and 2024, with a global share of 8.8 percent, based on the size and value of the transfer rather than the purchasing price.

This is according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), released Monday.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the chart below, it was followed by India (8.3 percent), Qatar (6.8 percent), Saudi Arabia (68 percent), Pakistan (4.6 percent) and Japan (3.9 percent). These five countries accounted for 35 percent of all arms imports over the latest five year average.

Ukraine’s arms imports increased nearly 100 times between 2015-19 and 2020-2024, driven by the ongoing war following Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The U.S. was Ukraine’s main supplier, accounting for 45 percent of its imports, followed by Germany (12 percent) and Poland (11 percent). Ukraine has received transfers of major arms from at least 35 states since 2022. Russia, on the other hand, relies largely on its own industry for major arms, although in 2020-24 it received missiles with a range of 100 km and one-way attack drones from Iran as well as artillery and missiles from North Korea, according to the report.

Regionally, Africa (-44 percent), Asia and Oceania (-21 percent) and the Middle East (-20 percent) all saw a decrease in imports of major arms from 2015-2019 to 2020-2024. Europe and the Americas had increases, at +155 percent and +13 percent, respectively. The decline in Asia and Oceania was mainly due to a decrease in Chinese arms imports (-64 percent). This meant China did not place in the top 10 global arms importers for the first time since 1990-94. According to the report, this shift speaks to how the country has increased domestic design and production capabilities, meaning it is less dependent on weapons imports. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea have continued to expand their military capabilities amid ongoing tensions with China and North Korea.

Even though Europe has seen the biggest proportional increase, Asia and Oceania continued to account for the highest share of arms imports of any world region in 2020-24 (33 percent). The region is home to four of the world’s top ten largest arms importers in the 2020-2024 period: India, Pakistan, Japan and Australia. It was followed by Europe (28 percent), the Middle East (27 percent), the Americas (6.2 percent) and Africa (4.5 percent).