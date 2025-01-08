Ukraine Says Ready To Replace 'Putin-Friendly' Hungary In EU & NATO

The long-running war of words and denunciations exchanged between Kiev and Budapest has shown no signs of abating. This week Ukraine is now saying it can replace Hungary in the European Union and NATO if Viktor Orbán keeps cozying up to Putin.

The bombastic statement was issued by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Wednesday, and was also made available on X. The statement was formulated in response to the "latest manipulative statements from the leadership of Hungary regarding Ukraine’s decision not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor state, Russia, from 2025 onwards."

Ukraine said it "would be ready to fill any vacant space in the EU and NATO if Hungary chooses to vacate it" in favor of its membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), or the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Formed in 2002, the CSTO has of late been overseen by Putin and originally consists of the six post-Soviet states of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

"If Hungary genuinely wishes to contribute to ending the war, it should start by not undermining unity within the EU and instead work to strengthen the energy security and independence of its own country and citizens alongside the rest of Europe and the United States," the statement said further.

Prime Minister Orbán has made himself known as a constant vocal critic of Ukraine ever gaining access to NATO membership. He has further demanded more serious diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the war, standing with Slovakia's Fico in this regard.

All of this also comes amid the backdrop of the gas row triggered by Ukraine's refusal to renew a 5-year transit deal with Moscow. Orban's government has blamed Kiev for a some 20% rise in natrual gas prices on the European market.

Slovakia and Austria in addition to Hungary remain heavily reliant on Russian gas purchased through Gazprombank, despite its being under US and European-led sanctions.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has charged Ukraine with intentionally putting Europe in an economic bind by not renewing the gas transit deal with Russia.