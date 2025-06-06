Ukraine Scores More Hits On Airbase, Defense Factories Deep Inside Russia

Ukraine overnight targeted key Russian sites with more drone attacks, while simultaneously Russian cruise missiles were fired against Kiev and other regions of Ukraine, killing at least four and wounding twenty in the Ukrainian capital.

"Kyiv came under another attack involving drones and ballistic missiles. Rescuers are responding to the aftermath at several locations across the city," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced on Telegram. Russia allegedly fired over 400 projectiles into Ukraine, though most were said to be downed by air defenses. On the other side, two airbases, a fuel depot and aviation were reportedly struck deep in Russia overnight.

Aftermath of Russian air strike in Kyiv on June 6, 2025, AFP

"A successful strike was carried out on the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, a place where enemy aircraft are concentrated," Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement, in reference to the Engels-2 base which lies roughly 500 kilometers (300 miles) east of the Ukrainian border,

Several fuel tanks at the base were set ablaze, which dramatic images appeared to show following "multiple hits" on the site, per Ukrainian military statements.

Additionally, in the Ryazan Region, Ukraine said it targeted the Dyagilevo airbase, which supports Russian missile operations. The regional governor said the incoming drones were downed by anti-air defense systems.

And in the Tambov Region, drones reportedly targeted a high-tech aviation and missile control systems plant in Michurinsk. Ukrainian sources allege the plant is a military-industrial site, producing components for Russian missile and artillery systems.

Russian military-industrial complex attacked

One Ukrainian analyst describes the Tambov plant as follows: "Through facilities like this, Russia maintains serial production of Hyacinth, Msta, Tornado, and even components for Iskander missiles."

The analyst further says "the Progress plant is one of the key enterprises in Russia’s military-industrial complex, and its destruction represents a significant blow to the country’s defense production. This involves the loss of key components that power the military's missile and artillery systems."

- Fuel depot of the Engels Air Base hit

- Dyagilevo Air Base hit

- Military electronics plant in Tambov hit

Clearly Russia's anti-air defense systems have been struggling to thwart these now nightly waves of drone swarms. Likely Russia will continue stepping up its major aerial assaults on Ukraine in retaliation.