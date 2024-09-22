Ukraine Scores More Large Hits On Russian Ammo Storage Depots 

On Saturday Ukraine's military claimed several more successful strikes on Russian ammo depots. They happened in southern Krasnodar and western Tver regions, resulting in significant evacuations of more than 1,000 Russian citizens.

Ukraine's army said two Russian weapons depots were struck, among them one of Moscow's "three largest ammunition storage bases" crucial for supplying its forces operating in Donbass, according to Ukrainian sources.

And a separate alleged attack on an arsenal in Tver region's Oktyabrsky village resulted in a "fire and detonation" - Ukraine said.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, has confirmed that some 1,200 people were evacuated after a drone strike on the area resulted in a fire which "spread to explosive objects".

Gov. Kondratyev condemned the "terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" - and social media videos appeared to offer confirmation of a large-scale strike on a likely ammunition depot.

Russian passenger trains in the impact regions were disrupted according to regional reports. Kiev officials have of late said they desire to bring the war to the Russian people, in hopes of pressuring the Kremlin.

Social media video showed the overnight attack on southern Krasnador which resulted in a massive fireball lighting up the night sky...

This video shows the weapons depot storing North Korean artillery shells exploding in Tikhoretsk, in the Krasnodar region nearly 500 km from the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/Kzsdsua7iT — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 21, 2024

Russia's military said it was busy in Ukraine during the same period as the fresh drone attacks from Ukraine. Russia has continued pounding Ukraine's energy and defense infrastructure.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces used high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles to strike energy facilities that ensured operations of enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry complex, UAV-making workshops, locations of military personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces," a Saturday defense ministry statement said.