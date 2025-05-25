Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Helicopter Mid-Flight, Russia Alleges, Responds With Massive Strikes On Kiev

The Kremlin as well as Russian state media are alleging a huge, potentially conflict-altering incident which will surely escalate the war in Ukraine - an attempted attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

A high-ranking Russian military commander on Sunday described that last week, as Putin traveled to the Kursk region for the first time since is liberation after 6+ months of Ukrainian occupation, Ukraine tried to attack Putin's helicopter mid-flight, sending a wave of drones to swarm the flight path of the chopper.

The presidential helicopter was caught in the "epicenter" of a massive Ukrainian drone attack, commander of an air defense division in Kursk, Yury Dashkin, told Russian media. The headline is the top featured story of English-language RT on Sunday, something which suggests the allegations are largely aimed at grabbing the attention of the West.

Illustrative file image, Kremlin.ru via Reuters

The incident is said to have happened Tuesday as the helicopter transported Putin to tour Kursk - a southern oblast which has suffered much destruction since the initial Ukrainian cross-border incursion of last August.

Commander Yury Dashkin told Russia 1 in an interview which aired Sunday said that Putin’s helicopter had found itself "in the epicenter of an operation to repel a massive drone attack by the enemy" in Kursk Region.

He went on to describe that this "unprecedented" attack was successfully repelled by anti-air defenses in the region. Air defense units in the area had to "simultaneously conduct anti-aircraft combat and ensure the safety of the president’s helicopter in the air. The task was accomplished," Dashkin stated. "The attack of the enemy drones was repelled, with all aerial targets being hit."

While this could just be a mid-level officer's attempt to toot his own horn, given the world is just hearing about what's tantamount to an 'assassination attempt' on one of the world's most powerful leaders being alleged - and coming belatedly a number of days after the incident in question - this seems part of Moscow's ongoing messaging that the UAV incursions are an attempt to derail the US-brokered peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

The drones are being launched on Russia in record numbers, with literally multiple hundreds sent over the past week, in some cases halting inbound and outbound flights at major airports, including in the Moscow area. Ukrainian officials have boasted that the operations is trying to disrupt and destabilize daily life in Russia, in hopes that the government could lose control.

A major new allegation coming from Russia's military:

Ukraine tried to ATTACK Putin’s helicopter mid-flight over Kursk



Russian Air Defense Division officer says Ukrainian drones attempted to swarm chopper flight path



Russian air defenses scrambled — worked perfectly and repelled the strike pic.twitter.com/BDmmrLMyvU — RT (@RT_com) May 25, 2025

Significantly, Russia's military pummeled the Ukrainian capital of Kiev again overnight, with emerging images showing raging fires and devastation in city neighborhoods and populated areas. Other regions were hit as well, in a second straight night of some of the largest strikes of the war.

There were significant casualties. According to Ukrainian emergency authorities, cited in national media:

Russia attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions with drones and missiles overnight on May 25, killing 12 people, including three children, and injuring more than 60, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram. Russia launched 69 missiles overnight and 298 drones, according to Ukraine's Air Force. The Air Force reported that 45 cruise missiles were shot down by air defense and 266 drones were neutralized, while 22 locations recorded a direct strike. The attacks come one night after one of the heaviest Russian assaults on Kyiv throughout the full-scale war. The attack also coincides with Kyiv Day, a city holiday typically celebrated on the last Sunday in May.

Zelensky after Russia’s massive overnight attack:



"Almost 300 Shahed drones and 70 missiles hit Ukrainian cities—Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, and more. Homes, dorms, businesses destroyed. Children killed.



Every strike is reason for tougher sanctions. Silence only… pic.twitter.com/4k08CM3zM9 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 25, 2025

US media outlet NPR also acknowledges that "The scale of the onslaught was stunning — Russia hit Ukraine with 367 drones and missiles, making this the largest single attack of the more than three-years-long war."

The attack featured heavy use of Iranian-designed Shahed drones, Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, said. It was "the most massive strike in terms of the number of air attack weapons on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022," Ihnat emphasized.

Given the sizeable death toll and casualties, this is sure to get Washington and Europe's attention, at a moment the Trump administration has been losing patience with both sides over lack of progress in attempted peace negotiations, the last round which was held in Istanbul just over a week ago. Washington is still threatening more anti-Moscow sanctions, a move which would likely terminate the peace negotiation process.

AP/Ukrainian Emergency Service

By all appearances, Putin is actually ready to expand the ground operation inside Ukraine, in part to establish a 'buffer zone' in order to better defend the constant drone attacks coming out of Ukraine on Russian territory.

Russian troops at the same time continue advancing slowly on the eastern front in Donbass, having reportedly captured two settlements in Donetsk region as well as one in Ukraine's northern region of Sumy, according to a Saturday Russian Defense Ministry statement.

Reuters cites the statement as saying Russian forces had "captured the village of Stupochky in Donetsk region, east of Kostiantynivka, a town under recent Russian pressure." It also named the villags of Otradne and Loknya, the latter which is inside the Russian border in Sumy region - as coming under Russian control. That makes three more settlements captured in eastern Ukraine. All of this strongly suggests that peace is no closer on the horizon.