The top commander of a NATO-member army has finally spoken the quiet part out loud - something which leadership in Brussels won't bring itself to admit - on a public level at least...

Ukraine will not be able to retake all territories seized by Russia since 2014, even with the help of Western allies, said Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto - in remarks being widely noticed in both Ukrainian and Russian media. "Today, everyone considers it impossible to reclaim the territories lost by Ukraine in 2014 and after February 2022. Russia will never give them up, and Ukraine will not have the strength to retake them on its own, even with our help," Crosetto said.

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, via AFP

Russia's military currently holds some 20% of Ukrainian territory, and early in the conflict Moscow declared the annexation after popular referendum of the four oblasts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Citing the Italian defense chief further, RBC-Ukraine writes, "According to him, Russian leader Vladimir Putin cannot back down, in part because he changed the constitution, declaring the occupied territories Russian in every sense, thereby putting himself in a position where he cannot negotiate."

And yet the reality is that the Zelensky government and its backers in NATO still appear completely unwilling to negotiate based on ceding territory.

Zelensky has refused to even recognized Russia's hold over Crimea, and Moscow is certainly never going to give up Crimea and home to its Black Sea naval fleet.

"It is up to them [the Ukrainians] to decide what is the greater sacrifice: conceding territory or continuing a bloody war that could intensify. Ukrainian losses amount to 520,000 people, while Russian losses exceed 1 million. The difference is that Ukrainians are aware of their losses, whereas the Russian people have no idea," Crosetto continued.

But Crosetto holds no sympathies with Moscow - quite the opposite in fact - as he's also said that Russia is sowing propaganda among European populations, and even seeks to destabilize and confuse Italy.

We reported earlier Wednesday that the key logistical hub of Ukraine's eastern front - Pokrovsk, is poised to be captured by the Russian army, given its infantry forces are already inside southern districts of the frontline city.