Ukraine's Infrastructure Damage Exceeds $175 Billion

More than three years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has already inflicted over $175 billion in direct damage to the country’s buildings and infrastructure, according to the latest estimates from the World Bank.

As Statista's Ann Fleck reports, this marks a $23 billion increase in damage compared to the previous year’s assessment.

The data comes from the fourth Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4), which covers the period from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2024.

The World Bank’s findings highlight the toll of the war on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Residential buildings alone account for 33 percent of all direct damage, while transport infrastructure - including roads and railways - makes up another 21 percent.

Energy systems (12 percent), along with commercial and industrial facilities (10 percent), account for the four hardest-hit sectors, which together represent nearly three-quarters of the total damage bill.