Ukraine's Military Issues Bizarre Recruitment Ad Featuring McDonald's Cheeseburgers

Immense controversy and backlash has been unleashed in Ukraine after the country's defense ministry decided to make a fresh recruitment video on TikTok, bizarrely using the 'lure' of McDonald's. The clip appeared this week on the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's official channel.

Desperately seeking to gain more young recruits into the army's depleting ranks, also at a moment that disturbing videos showing conscription officers yanking Ukrainian men off the streets and shoving them into vans are going viral, the new video clip informs Ukrainians how many cheeseburgers they can afford at McDonald's by joining the fight against Russia.

A man in civilian clothes walks out of a local McDonald's and poses, "How many cheeseburgers can be bought for 1 million hryvnas ($24,000)?" The man then says that 15,625 burgers can be bought for that amount, and that any person between the ages of 18-24 who signs up for military service can get it. Currently the military is offering "special contracts" for new volunteers, promising the equivalent of $24,000 for a year’s service, with $5,400 paid up front. One commenter on X has quipped, "Imagine getting yourself shot in the trenches for a happy meal." Watch the controversial and strange video below, with translation and captions:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is now trying to lure 18-24-year-olds with McDonald's on TikTok.



Imagine getting yourself shot in the trenches for a happy meal.....

