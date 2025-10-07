Ukrainian Drones Reach Western Siberia In Furthest Attack Of Entire War

Another day, another Ukrainian long-range drone attack on energy and industrial sites deep inside Russian territory. But overnight, Kiev set a record for distance.

On Monday evening, authorities in Western Siberia's Tyumen region said they downed three drones near an industrial and oil refinery site in what marks furthest known Ukrainian drone incursion reported inside Russian territory since the start of the war.

A purported photo of the Antipinsky oil refinery in the Russian city of Tyumen in Siberia.

Tyumen residents posted videos online showing fire trucks and ambulances rushing toward the Antipinsky oil refinery, among the region’s largest, with a processing capacity of 9 million tons of crude per year.

"A prompt response from emergency services prevented a detonation. There were no casualties, explosions or fires. All enterprises in the area continue to operate normally," the Tyumen government press service said.

At least two explosions were observed, likely in the air, based on local news sources, along with mobile network disruptions in the area.

Crucially, the region is located roughly 1,240 miles (or 2,000 kilometers) from the Ukrainian border.

But it appears the inbound drones may have been intercepted before hitting any industrial site, as a regional statement said three drones were "detected and neutralized on the premises of an enterprise."