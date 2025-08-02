Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Hit Multiple Russian Refineries, Factories Overnight

At least three people were killed and two others injured overnight in western Russia due to Ukrainian drone strikes, according to regional governors, with one signifcant attack sparking a fire at an oil refinery in central Russia after it was hit.

Ukraine’s military confirmed it Russia's Ryazan and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, triggering large fires. It also said it struck the Annanefteprodukt oil storage site in the Voronezh region, which was likely a long-range drone attack, but few details were disclosed.

Moscow Times: Screengrab of the Novokuibyshevsk refinery, operated by the state-owned oil giant Rostneft, in Russia's Samara region.

In the Penza region, Governor Oleg Melnichenko reported that a woman was killed and two others injured following a drone strike, and in the Samara region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said an elderly man died after drone debris ignited a fire in a residential building.

In Rostov, a security guard at an industrial site was killed when a drone attack caused a fire in one of the buildings, per regional authorites. This was amid Russian trying to intercept the large-scale drone assault which went on for many hours into the morning, downing drones across seven districts.

Additionally, Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency said its drones hit the Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield, known as a launch site for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine. The SBU also claimed responsibility for striking a Penza factory involved in supplying electronics to Russia's military-industrial sector.

In total, Russia's milmitary said it shot down 112 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including 34 over the Rostov region. In all, the attack reportedly lasted at least nine hours.

"Last night, SBU drones continued targeting Russian military infrastructure deep in enemy territory. The first target of our long-range UAVs was the military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Krai), which stores and launches Shahed drones used to attack Ukraine. A fire broke out in the area following the SBU drone strikes," the SBU said.

"This facility manufactures equipment for digital networks in military command systems, devices for aviation, armored vehicles, naval vessels, and space systems. SBU drones successfully struck the site, and smoke was observed following the explosions," the agency said.

💥Russian Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery attacked by drones early this morning. 1000km from the frontline.



Oil refining capacity at Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery is 7.9 million tons. pic.twitter.com/yqnbK9tP0h — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 2, 2025

Ukraine's military said these stepped-up attacks are in response to the heightened deadly Russian attacks on Ukrianian cities, including one this week on Kiev which killed at least 31 people after nine-story apartment building was directly struck.

"In particular, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on verified targets in Russia that support the ongoing war of aggression against our country. The attack was in response to Russia's recent terrorist shelling of Ukrainian cities, which killed and injured civilians," the General Staff said.