Ukrainian Parliament Belatedly Explores Possible Presidential Vote Under Martial Law
Earlier this month Ukraine's President Zelensky said for the first time he's ready and willing to hold national elections, after previously canceling them while citing martial law and the ongoing war by Russia.
This week he's actually taken a practical step, telling the Verkhovna Rada - the country's parliament - to establish a formal working group to study whether elections can be held safely and fairly during a state of martial law and wartime.
Head of Zelensky's Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, issued the following statement on Monday: "According to a preliminary agreement, a working group is being formed in the Verkhovna Rada to quickly address the issue of holding a possible presidential election in Ukraine during martial law. The discussion will take place within the Rada's relevant committee on state governance, local self-government, regional development, and urban planning."
The Kremlin's position is that after Ukraine canceled the 2024 election, Zelensky became illegitimate as a head of state, given that while Article 83 of the nation's constitution allows for the extraordinary extension of the parliament's powers during martial law, there is no specific clause for extending a presidential term.
President Putin himself has questioned Zelensky's legal authority to ever sign a binding peace or ceasefire document. Interestingly, President Trump has lately ramped up pressure on Kiev to hold elections, saying that the country is backsliding in terms of the democratic process.
Ukraine is reaching "a point where it's not a democracy any more," Trump said in early December. According to more of the background of what led up to Zelensky finally conceding that elections should be considered:
Oleksandr Korniienko, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) and newly elected head of the Servant of the People party, said he may head a parliamentary working group on referendum and elections, the creation of which has been initiated by the head of the faction, Davyd Arakhamiia.
On 11 December, Oleksandr Korniienko said that at present there are no "drafts" or legislative initiatives in parliament regarding holding elections under martial law.
US President Donald Trump has said that he believes that "it's time" for Ukraine to hold a presidential election. Zelenskyy responded that he is "always ready" for elections.
He also stated that international partners must ensure security during the elections. Zelenskyy himself is ready for changes in election legislation during martial law.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada the possibility of holding presidential elections in wartime Ukraine and is now waiting for MPs to "present their perspective".
But critics have said that Zelensky is more simply trying to buy time amid Washington pressure, presenting to the public that he's 'doing something' about elections while not actually planning to hold them.
"We will announce the date and time of the meeting soon. Media representatives will also be invited," Arakhamia has additionally said of the parliamentary working group. This could merely drag on as an endless bureaucratic exercise.