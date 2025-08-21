Ukrainian Suspect Arrested In Italy Over Nord Stream Sabotage Plot "Operation Diameter"

In early May, our very own White House correspondent asked President Trump about "opening a formal investigation" into who blew up Russia's Nordstream pipeline after a couple of years of MSM gatekeeping stranglehold left more questions than answers from the Biden-Harris regime and progressive elites in Brussels.

At the time, "Tyler Durden" in the White House asked Trump: "If you can believe it, they said Russia blew it up."

The president responded: "Well, probably if I asked certain people, they would be able to tell you without having to waste a lot of money on an investigation. But I think a lot of people know who blew it up, but I was the one who blew it up originally because I wouldn't let it be built, and then when Biden got in he allowed it to be built."

🚨 NEW: ZeroHedge @zerohedge gets to ask Trump a question!



ZH: “Two and a half years ago the Nord Stream pipeline blew up. You said Russia did not blow up its own pipeline. Will you launch a formal investigation into who blew it up?”



— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) May 5, 2025

Fast forward to today, the Wall Street Journal reports that Italian police arrested a retired Ukrainian military officer, identified as Serhii K., under a German-issued international warrant for allegedly leading the team that blew up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September 2022.

German investigators say Serhii led a team of two soldiers and four civilian divers recruited by a special Ukrainian military unit to lay explosives on the twin natural-gas pipelines that carried Russian NatGas to Europe, providing Moscow with billions of dollars to fund its war in Ukraine. The sabotage caused the largest-ever recorded release of NatGas, equivalent to Denmark's annual carbon dioxide emissions.

Details about the operation:

German investigators say Serhii K. coordinated a team of two soldiers and four civilian divers, recruited by a Ukrainian special military unit.

The group rented a sailboat in Germany to plant explosives on the pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The mission was called "Operation Diameter" and overseen by Ukraine's then-commander-in-chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhniy, though President Zelensky later ordered it aborted after U.S. objections.

The team proceeded regardless, causing the largest modern acts of wartime infrastructure destruction, rewiring Europe's energy market supply chain.

Serhii was detained this week near San Clemente, Italy, while accompanying his son to university, according to WSJ sources. Investigators tracked him after he used his Ukrainian passport to purchase airline tickets and check into a hotel.

Italian authorities will extradite Serhii under the European arrest warrant system. He faces industrial sabotage against the constitutional order and faces 15 years in prison.

Last year, German federal prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for another man suspected of being part of the Ukrainian sabotage crew - a diver living in Poland. However, Polish authorities failed to execute the warrant.

Recall in early 2023, famed journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published a bombshell report which concluded that the U.S. blew up the NatGas pipeline in a covert action under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise.

WSJ story, plus Trump's comments earlier this year, should put the "Russia destroyed its own vital and economically lucrative pipeline" conspiracy storyline crafted by Western intelligence agencies and promoted by corporate media outlets to rest.

Really running out of conspiracies here...