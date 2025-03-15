UK's Starmer Calls On Allies: "We Will Accelerate Our Military Support" To Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues leading the charge trying to put together a 'coalition of the willing' which can support Ukraine as the US takes a backseat. After a phone call with leaders of other allies, and in preparation for another meeting in London next week of defense heads focused on shoring up support for Kiev, he called on allies help secure Ukraine "on the land, at sea, and in the sky" in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

But the Kremlin has consistently rejected the idea of NATO troops deploying to Ukraine, even in the name of 'peacekeeping'. This announced upcoming meeting, set for Tuesday, will focus on making progress on "practical plans for how our militaries can support Ukraine’s future security," Starmer said.

Via Associated Press

He added: "We will accelerate our military support, tighten our sanctions on Russia’s revenues, and continue to explore all lawful routes to ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has done to Ukraine."

Clearly all of this is hawkish Britain trying to fill the prior role of Washington under the Biden administration, now that Trump is stepping back support and strongly leaning on Zelensky to quickly achieve peace with Russia.

Below are some of the UK prime minister’s comments following his Saturday discussions with world leaders:

We reaffirmed our commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security and agreed that Ukraine must be able to defend itself and deter future Russian aggression

We agreed military planners would convene again in the UK this week to progress practical plans for how our militaries can support Ukraine’s future security

We will build up Ukraine’s own defenses and armed forces, and be ready to deploy as a coalition of the willing in the event of a peace deal

We will accelerate our military support, tighten our sanctions on Russia’s revenues and continue to explore all lawful routes to ensure Russia pays for the damage it has done to Ukraine.

Still there's been no agreement on the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, which is intended to lead to a more permanent peace.

President Putin has indicated openness to it, but has demanded guarantees that during the interim period Ukraine cannot train troops, resupply weapons, or ultimately use the period to regroup.

Russia has warned from the beginning that it will never sign on to a temporary truce, and has made clear it will never give up hold of the four eastern territories in the Donbass, nor will it accept anything less than recognition of its sovereignty over Crimea.

As for Starmer, he was quick to back Zelensky after last month's blow-up with Trump in the Oval Office. "You have full backing from the United Kingdom and we stand with you with Ukraine for as long as it may take," Starmer had told the Ukrainian leader.