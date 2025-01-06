UK's Starmer Dismisses Rape Gang Outrage As "Far-Right Bandwagon"

After news broke that UK's 'safeguarding minister' Jess Phillips blocked a public inquiry into the country's prolific rape gangs, Prime Minister Keir Starmer - who allegedly covered for Jimmy Savile, went into victim mode - dismissing the outrage as simply part of the "playbook" of the "far right" - the same thing he said after a Muslim radical stabbed 8 children, killing 3, in the Southport Massacre.

National disgrace @Keir_Starmer has finally spoken about the mass call for a national inquiry into child rape gangs.



Completely ignores the call, calls us all "far right" again, then proceeds to lie about Tommy Robinson yet again

Starmer comes out strongly in defence of Jess Phillips and against Elon Musk.



He says those who are spreading "misinformation" and "lies" about Phillips and child sexual abuse "are not interested in victims, they are interested in themselves."



He suggests that Musk is… — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 6, 2025

Gangs of predominantly Pakistani men have been raping and torturing vulnerable underage girls over the past three decades, with several independent inquiries having indicated systemic failures to investigate the crimes (because it would be 'racist'). Three separate reports, published in 2013, 2014 and 2015 revealed that local politicians and police covered up the rapes.

The British state handed down just a three year prison sentence against the ringleader of a 24 hour long gang rape attack against a 12 year old.



The British state has handed out longer prison sentences for Facebook posts



This is sick. This is failed state shit pic.twitter.com/DNhGplH722 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 6, 2025

Of note, foreigners are three times as likely to be arrested for sex offenses vs. British citizens.

In response Elon Musk launched an attack on Starmer, accusing him of failing to properly investigate and prosecute the gangs, which he called a "state-sponsored evil," and alleging that Starmer was "complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN."

And as The Telegraph notes, the state "had to bury the story."

Denial about the extent of the problem is rooted deep in Britain’s political system. At times, it appears that the government’s approach to multiculturalism is not to uphold the law, but instead to minimise the risk of unrest between communities. Confronted with gangs of predominantly Pakistani men targeting predominantly white children, the state knew exactly what to do. For the good of community relations, it had to bury the story. In Rotherham, a senior police officer told a distressed father that the town “would erupt” if the routine abuse of white children by Pakistani heritage men became public knowledge. One parent concerned about a missing daughter was told by the police that an “older Asian boyfriend” was a “fashion accessory” for girls in the town. The father of a 15-year-old rape victim was told the assault might mean she would “learn her lesson”.

And of course, instead of accepting responsibility, Starmer responded to Musk's comments - claiming that "threats" have been made over the blocked inquiry, and insists that the government will "get on with the job of protecting victims."

Keir Starmer just claimed people who want a full inquiry into Britain's rape gangs are "jumping on a bandwagon of the Far Right"



Wanting justice for 1000s of British girls raped by Pakistani gangs is "Far Right?"



Is this Starmer’s biggest mistake yet?



pic.twitter.com/nkqUp6zcqn — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) January 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Musk continues to rage:

You don’t hate the legacy media enough https://t.co/mlnHn2suDk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025