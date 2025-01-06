print-icon
print-icon

UK's Starmer Dismisses Rape Gang Outrage As "Far-Right Bandwagon"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

After news broke that UK's 'safeguarding minister' Jess Phillips blocked a public inquiry into the country's prolific rape gangs, Prime Minister Keir Starmer - who allegedly covered for Jimmy Savile, went into victim mode - dismissing the outrage as simply part of the "playbook" of the "far right" - the same thing he said after a Muslim radical stabbed 8 children, killing 3, in the Southport Massacre.

Gangs of predominantly Pakistani men have been raping and torturing vulnerable underage girls over the past three decades, with several independent inquiries having indicated systemic failures to investigate the crimes (because it would be 'racist'). Three separate reports, published in 2013, 2014 and 2015 revealed that local politicians and police covered up the rapes.

Of note, foreigners are three times as likely to be arrested for sex offenses vs. British citizens.

In response Elon Musk launched an attack on Starmer, accusing him of failing to properly investigate and prosecute the gangs, which he called a "state-sponsored evil," and alleging that Starmer was "complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN."

And as The Telegraph notes, the state "had to bury the story."

Denial about the extent of the problem is rooted deep in Britain’s political system. At times, it appears that the government’s approach to multiculturalism is not to uphold the law, but instead to minimise the risk of unrest between communities. Confronted with gangs of predominantly Pakistani men targeting predominantly white children, the state knew exactly what to do. For the good of community relations, it had to bury the story.

In Rotherham, a senior police officer told a distressed father that the town “would erupt” if the routine abuse of white children by Pakistani heritage men became public knowledge. One parent concerned about a missing daughter was told by the police that an “older Asian boyfriend” was a “fashion accessory” for girls in the town. The father of a 15-year-old rape victim was told the assault might mean she would “learn her lesson”.

And of course, instead of accepting responsibility, Starmer responded to Musk's comments - claiming that "threats" have been made over the blocked inquiry, and insists that the government will "get on with the job of protecting victims."

Meanwhile, Musk continues to rage:

0
Loading...