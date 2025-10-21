UN Condemns Trump's 'Extrajudicial Executions, Covert Action' Against Venezuela

A United Nations panel on Tuesday condemned the Trump-ordered military build-up in the south Caribbean as well as what it called covert action which threatens the South American country's sovereignty. It did this while invoking past 20th century history of CIA interventions in the region.

"These actions also violate the fundamental international obligations not to intervene in the domestic affairs or threaten to use armed force against another country," the UN panel of independent rights experts said.

President Trump has repeatedly stated the aim is choke the flow of drugs from Latin America to the United States - but has also framed it as a war on 'terrorism' as well as mass migration of criminal elements.

"These moves are an extremely dangerous escalation with grave implications for peace and security in the Caribbean region," the rights experts continued.

The panel then went so far as to accuse the US of engaging in extrajudicial killings on the high seas:

"Even if such allegations were substantiated, the use of lethal force in international waters without proper legal basis violates the international law of the sea and amounts to extrajudicial executions."

"Preparations for covert or direct military action against another sovereign State constitute an even graver breach of the UN Charter," the panel said, which included the special rapporteurs on extrajudicial executions and on protecting human rights while countering terrorism.

"The long history of external interventions in Latin America must not be repeated," the stated added. "The international community must stand firm in defending the rule of law, dialogue, and the peaceful settlement of disputes."

At least 27 people have been killed in about a half-dozen drone strikes. The US has labeled them 'narco-terrorists' - but little is known as to their identifies. War Secretary Hegseth and Secretary of State Rubio have positively cheered the military action - often posting videos of the boats being blown up.

Below: President Nicolas Maduro blasts the Trump Admin for approving CIA operations in Venezuela to attack his government, and lists just a few examples of US-backed coups in Latin America...

It at least a couple of cases, they were Colombian or Ecuadorean nationals, but Washington has still said it is ultimately the Maduro government overseeing and facilitating this illegal trade.

Venezuela has put its military on high alert, and has even organized citizen militias, but the armed forces' strength and weaponry is miniscule compared to that of the Pentagon - and it's even weak by comparison to other global south countries.