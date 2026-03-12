UN Security Council Passes Iran War Resolution, Yet With No Mention Of US Or Israel

Many independent pundits have long complained of the emptiness of the United Nations as some kind of 'moral authority' - given it often claims to be just this. The vacuous nature of UN statements connected to war is on display once again as the Security Council (UNSC) issued a formal condemnation of the Iran war on Wednesday, but without mentioning either the United States or Israel at all.

For this reason, Iran quickly slammed the vote, also as Russia and China abstained. The passed resolution demands an end to Iranian attacks across the Gulf, and notably made zero reference to US or Israeli strikes on Iran.

It was tabled Bahrain and backed by 135 countries, and calls for "the immediate cessation of all attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan."

It further condemns actions or threats by Iran "aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

The measure passed 13-0, and a second draft resolution was proposed by Moscow, which called on all sides to cease hostilities, however it failed to pass.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Walz stated: "Iran's strategy of sowing chaos, of trying to hold their neighbours hostage, trying to shake the resolve of the region, has clearly backfired, as shown by this vote today."

China's UN envoy Fu Cong said the text "does not fully reflect the root cause and overall picture of the conflict in a balanced manner."

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, without warning, and while Iran was engaged in several rounds of nuclear talks with Trump envoys.

Like the June war, the assault appears to have caught Tehran completely by surprise, and Iranians have condemned the unprovoked nature of the assault.

Iran tells the UNSC that it does not recognise the stupid resolution they just adopted. pic.twitter.com/wNv7CSbEP8 — Sentletse 🇿🇦🇷🇺🇵🇸🇱🇧 (@Sentletse) March 11, 2026

So too have Beijing and Moscow, which have trade and security ties with Iran, with China especially being a large importer of Iranian oil.