Under Intensifying US Pressure To Reach Deal, Zelensky Explodes: No Time "For All This S**t"

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has increasingly made his frustrations with the Trump administration public, but he may have just crossed the line with the US President, who Zelensky admits can be tough and unbending.

Zelensky has newly complained amid the latest Geneva trilateral talks that the US delegation could pressure him to make "unsuccessful decisions" and he is urging Washington to back off, even using expletives to make his point.

For starters, he claims that the Ukrainian public won't let him cede territory to Russia for the sake of peace even if he wanted to, as we highlighted previously.

But the latest colorful verbal broadside, cited by Axios on Tuesday as Russian and Ukrainian delegations convened in Geneva, saw Zelensky take direct aim at the head of Moscow's negotiating team, Vladimir Medinsky. Kiev's frustration at the state of dialogue has been boiling over.

Medinsky has argued - along with numerous Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin - that the conflict's historical roots must be addressed as part of any settlement, especially given the bulk of the Ukrainian population in the east (Donbas) has always been Russian speaking and looked to Moscow historically.

Zelensky dismissed that approach outright:

"We don’t have time for all this shit," he told the outlet. "So we have to decide, and have to finish the war."

Source: Al Jazeera/AP

Regardless, the Kremlin has lately made clear its aims to take the full Donbas either through talks or by force. Ukraine's military still holds 10% of the Donbas, however, and Kiev is rejecting a US proposal for it to draw back its forces as part of a conflict freeze leading to settlement.

The White House this month has finally appeared to be ratcheting up the pressure directly on Zelensky to make some kind of serious land concession.

This was evident in the latest comments by President Trump on the topic of Geneva issued near the start of the week. Frustration with Kiev was evident when he told reporters aboard Air Force One, "Well, we have big talks." He stated that "It’s going to be very easy. I mean, look, so far, Ukraine better come to the table fast. That’s all I’m telling you."

Zelensky after this bitterly complained that it's 'not fair' for Trump to take aim at Ukraine and not Russia, and suggested maybe it's simply easer for Trump to do this given he doesn't want to upset the far larger, more formidable country.

Meanwhile, Medinsky has said Wednesday that the U.S.-mediated peace talks in Geneva had been "difficult but business-like, and that a new round of talks would be held soon," according to Reuters.