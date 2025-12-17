Uniformed Armed Guards Spotted On Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Vessels Off Europe

Russia is upping the ante at a moment the US and some European countries are threatening action and new sanctions on vessels transporting Russian oil and gas to global markets, in defiance of Western sanctions.

Sweden's navy announced Wednesday it has spotted armed personnel in uniform providing security for vessels linked to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" traversing main shipping routes in the Baltic Sea.

Russian-linked tankers in waters off northern Europe have of late been under threat of interdiction and boarding by European authorities. This scenario has actually happened within the last two years as these vessels came under suspicion of cutting undersea telecoms cables and other alleged sabotage activity.

The head of operations for Sweden's navy, Commodore Marko Petkovic, has been quoted by Swedish broadcaster SVT as saying the individuals observed aboard the tankers likely work for private security companies.

He also said that Russia's military has become "more permanent and more visible" in and near the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland, with warship activity becoming more routine.

"The Russian Navy is periodically present at various hubs in the Baltic Sea, the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea, and appears to be operating there in some way in support of this shadow fleet," Petkovic said.

But it should be noted that armed personnel aboard oil tankers should be seen as nothing new or alarming, given this is a regular practice among all countries and shipping firms especially off the eastern African coast, where piracy is a persistent threat.

Sweden in the instance of alleged Russian personnel aboard 'illicit' tankers is saying this is a new and provocative development in European waters, however.

Russia frequently deploys contractors to provide protection for assets and personnel abroad, just as the US and European countries do.

The EU has sanctioned an additional 5 individuals and 4 entities responsible for supporting Russia’s shadow fleet and its value chain.



Russia's shadow fleet is composed of non-EU vessels circumventing the oil price cap and other EU sanctions.



🔗https://t.co/P5BS6SX5x1 pic.twitter.com/PFFkpQ71KM — EU Council (@EUCouncil) December 15, 2025

At this moment, Washington is mulling additional sanctions on Russian energy and shipping, and so threat of seizing tankers and cargo could grow - and this provides Moscow good reason to bulk up security on these ships.