United, Delta, Lufthansa, British Airways & Others Cancel Flights To Tel Aviv On War Fears

The Lufthansa Group is the latest major airline to cancel all passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect, following a string of others including United Airlines, Delta, and British Airways, along with Fly Dubai and Brussels Airlines and more.

They are citing security concerns related to Israel's ratcheting war with Hezbollah, as well as soaring tensions resulting from the Wednesday Israel assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which threatens to kick off a broader regional war. The Israeli population remains on edge given that Tehran could launch another direct ballistic missile and drone attack.

Via Shutterstock

A media statement from United explained, "Beginning with this evening’s flight from Newark Liberty to Tel Aviv, we are suspending for security reasons our daily Tel Aviv service as we evaluate our next steps."

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on resuming service with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews," a written statement to media outlets underscored.

Most of the airlines are suspending service tentatively for at least two days or more, with Delta canceling flights between New York's JFK and Tel Aviv through at least Aug.2. However Lufthansa is canceling all the way through August 8. The German airline said, "The reason for this is the current development in the region," according to a spokesperson.

The announcement was issued synonymous with reports of a Lufthansa pilot refusing to land in Israel while still in mid-flight, according to regional sources:

A Lufthansa flight captain refused to land in Israel on Thursday amid rising tensions between Israel and Lebanese group, Hezbollah, according to Israeli media, Anadolu Agency reports. The flight was scheduled to land at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv from Munich, Germany, but the captain refused, citing that his crew were not prepared to fly to Israel, the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, said. Instead, the flight landed at Larnaca Airport in the Greek Cypriot Administration. The airline initially informed passengers that the plane would land in the Greek Cypriot Administration for “technical reasons” and then it would be decided whether the flight would continue to Tel Aviv.

Broadly, a number of governments have issued their highest security alerts possible for travel to Lebanon, declaring the country as well as the Palestinian territories a 'do not travel' zone.

United, Delta Airlines, and British Airways cancel all flights to Israel, citing fear of wider conflict.



Major American and British airlines have told passengers that flights to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) are canceled, amid spiraling tensions with Hamas, Hezbollah… pic.twitter.com/PvD6UUddoP — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 31, 2024

A US Embassy-Beirut statement has urged, "Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate."

The Biden administration has been warning that a major Israel-Lebanon war could break out at any moment, centered on paramilitary group Hezbollah in the south. But at this point, an evacuation of citizens has not yet commenced.