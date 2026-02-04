United Nations Warns That It's Going Broke Without US Financial Support

Officials at the United Nations are pleading for relief this week after admitting that the premier globalist organization is going broke because of US cuts and changes to their budgeting rules which require them to pay back some "unspent funds". Unpaid dues from member states are also building.

As the Trump administration slashes support over criticism that the U.N. has failed to promote U.S. interests, the United Nations is warning it could face a cash crisis by July. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warns that outstanding dues reached a record $1.568 billion at the end of 2025 and that collections covered only 76.7% of assessed contributions, leaving the organization dangerously exposed.

Unless collections "drastically improve," the secretary-general warned, the U.N. will not be able to fully implement its 2026 budget and could face a liquidity crisis by mid-year.

In 2024, US taxpayers funded around 25% of the United Nations core budget and peacekeeping operations, along with 40% of all humanitarian assistance. As with the revelations surrounding institutions like USAID and NATO, when we look at the raw financial data for the UN we find that Americans have been paying for the rest of the world for quite some time and without US cash the house of cards quickly starts to fall apart.

Furthermore, taxpayer dollars have been flowing into organizations and countries that are explicitly hostile to US values and constitutional freedoms.

In January 2026, the United States formally withdrew from the World Health Organization and began exiting dozens of international bodies, including multiple U.N. entities, citing misalignment with American priorities. The funding squeeze has already forced the United Nations to tighten spending across several agencies. Reports show that U.N. bodies, including the World Food Programme and refugee agencies, are preparing layoffs and program reductions as overall contributions fall to the lowest level in a decade.

"Either all member states honour their obligations to pay in full and on time - or member states must fundamentally overhaul our financial rules to prevent an imminent financial collapse," Secretary-General Guterres wrote.

In his final yearly speech this month, Guterres, who will step down at the end of 2026, outlined his goals for the year, saying that the world was riven with "self-defeating geopolitical divides (and) brazen violations of international law." The UN chief also denounced "wholesale cuts in development and humanitarian aid". In other words, the UN admits it cannot survive without constant handouts from the US.

However, Guterres never addresses the obvious problem: Why should Americans continue to fund an international organization that is ideologically opposed to everything they stand for? Why should they fund an organization that helped to fund and plan the third-world invasion of the US through mass immigration? In fact, why wouldn't most Americans cheer for the financial ruin of the UN?