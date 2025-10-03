Unprecedented US Military Build-Up Near Venezuela Is Sign Of Possible War

Venezuela continues to be on high alert given the growing number of US military assets parked off its coast in the southern Caribbean. Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino has recently said "We’re watching them, I want you to know. And I want you to know that this doesn’t intimidate us. It doesn’t intimidate the people of Venezuela."

He noted that American military "planes flying close to our Caribbean Sea is a vulgarity, a provocation, a threat to the security of the nation" - further calling it "military harassment."

Newsweek: approximate location as of Oct. 3, 2025.

This comes as President Trump updated Congress on the situation in a memo this week. It stated the US was now in "a non-international armed conflict" with the cartels, which his administration earlier designated as terrorist organizations.

Sufficient Pentagon forces have been assembled which would allow for the capture a strategic infrastructure in Venezuela, such as a port or airport, fresh reports say.

Additionally, there's this fresh development previewed in Newsweek: "a platoon of U.S. Navy SEALs—typically comprising 16 personnel—will conduct joint drills this month with approximately 40 Argentine tactical divers," according to a US Southern Command spokesperson.

The same publication lists five signs that possible war with Venezuela could be looming:

F-35B Jets in Puerto Rico

Pentagon Imagery

Cargo and Naval Deployments

Special Operations

US military units in the Caribbean

All of this also allowed The Washington Examiner to speculate in a major Thursday report, saying it "understands that military planners believe the assembled forces are now sufficient to seize and hold key strategic facilities such as ports and airfields on Venezuelan territory (the Washington Examiner is withholding some details for national security reasons)."

It adds: "US control over such locations would allow for the increased, sustained projection of U.S. military power into Venezuela from defensible positions."

Washington Examiner further notes that Pentagon maneuvers and potential conflict preparations have been an open secret:

A Defense Department readout from late August notes how a training exercise off the U.S. Virgin Islands saw "six special tactics airmen parachuted into the Caribbean Sea with an inflatable boat, 3 miles off the shore. … Eleven more combat controllers and pararescuemen then jumped directly into [an airport] from the same aircraft, with both forces combining to take control of the airfield."

While the Trump administration has vowed to to not start new wars - and the president has of late been boasting of solving several conflicts - Washington has been reviving 'war on drugs' type imagery and a rationale for the military build-up. Meanwhile Friday saw another attack on an alleged smuggling vessel in regional waters:

US STRIKES ANOTHER VESSEL IN WATERS OFF VENEZUELAN COAST

USS San Antonio (LPD-17) San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock @ Muelle de Ponce, 9:34AM 10/02/2025.

USS San Antonio (LPD-17) San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock @ Muelle de Ponce, 9:34AM 10/02/2025.

Some observers have also taken note of the timing of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth's big Quantico meeting earlier this week. Could the whole 'warrior ethos' speech have been cover for a direct convening of the generals and admirals for detailed war plans? Time could soon tell.