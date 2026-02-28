US Again Demands Iraq End Maliki Nomination, Or Else

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

Iraq's Coordination Framework is still putting forward Nouri al-Maliki as its candidate for prime minister, despite President Trump loudly and repeatedly demand he be withdrawn. The US had reportedly set a deadline of Friday, February 27, to end the candidacy or face unspecified repercussions. What happens next, after the US has attacked Tehran, is anyone's guess.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because the US had similarly set a "final deadline" for Maliki’s withdrawal last weekend, though that deadline passed with little visible consequence and just more US complaining about Maliki.

Prime Minister of Iraq, Nuri al-Maliki. Image: USAF/Public Domain

With just 24 hours left, the latest deadline doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anything either, with the Framework saying they don’t intend to allow the US to decide who gets to be Iraq’s prime minister.

Furthermore, the indication is that they don’t even intend to hold another meeting on the premiership until next week, well after this deadline will have already passed.

There does not appear to be any other serious candidate being put forward by any part of the Framework, which is the largest bloc in Iraq’s deeply divided parliament.

Maliki served as Prime Minister of Iraq from 2006 through 2014. President Trump has insisted he has “insane policies and ideologies” and cannot be allowed to return to office, though again there are no other serious candidates within the Framework who have come forward to replace him with.

Maliki has sought to return to office for years and though his State of Law Party only won about 6% of the seats in last year’s election, he has the support of Kurdish factions, and the largest party within the Framework, that of current Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, has appeared to accept Maliki’s candidacy after Sudani said he doesn’t intend to serve another term.

It’s a recurring theme in Iraq that after their elections forming a coalition government takes quite some time and a lot of negotiation.

🚨 URGENT: US Envoy Tom Barrack delivers face-to-face ULTIMATUM to al-Maliki — WITHDRAW your PM bid by Monday & take the GOLDEN TICKET: safe EXIT + personal IMMUNITY deal!

Or face CRIPPLING sanctions!

Who blinks — Maliki, the Framework, or Washington? 🇮🇶⚔️🇺🇸🔥#Iraq #Iran #Trump pic.twitter.com/8h3RqoOG2u — Iraqi OSINT (@IraqiOsint) February 27, 2026

Coming up with anyone even palatable to enough of the parties to form the government can be a challenge, and that’s why even if the blocs don’t want to anger the US, they’re unlikely to cast off a candidate that has any chance of forming a government without any clarity about an alternate choice.