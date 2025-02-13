US Aircraft Carrier Damaged After Colliding With Huge Merchant Ship Off Egypt

In a highly unusual and embarrassing incident, a US Navy aircraft carrier has collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea, a US Sixth Fleet spokesman revealed Thursday.

The collision involved the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at around noon local time on Wednesday.

US Navy image: USS Harry S. Truman

The vessels collided near Port Said, but there were no injuries reported on either ship. No injuries or flooding on the aircraft carrier were reported, and its propulsion plants “are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition,” the Navy's 6th Fleet said.

However, the Truman did sustain some damage, statements indicate:

The Truman was approaching the Suez Canal to go from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, a Navy official told CBS News. There's no assessment at this time which vessel was at fault, the official said. The Truman sustained some damage above the waterline, the official said. It wasn't clear if it will be going in for repairs. The ship remained in the Mediterranean.

The Navy is conducting an investigation and has released few other details, including which vessel was at fault. The Besiktas-M also sustained damage - likely more significant than that of the carrier.

The carrier deployed to the Mediterranean and Mideast region starting in September and has reportedly been conducting 'counter-ISIS' missions, including Trump-ordered strikes on Somalia on Feb.1st. As of late last week it was in a Greek port.

Besiktas-M bulk carrier

The Truman was likely headed into the Red Sea to monitor developments out of Yemen, and to be in a position for a potential response. The Houthis have vowed to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping if the Gaza ceasefire collapses.

Three more Israeli hostages are expected to be handed over on Saturday, but Hamas earlier this week called off the handover, but in the last 24 hours indicated it plans to move forward with the exchange. Israel has warned that if the hostages aren't freed, attacks on Gaza will ensue. This means the Houthis would unleash more Red Sea attacks, including on American warships.