US Ambassador Calls For Establishment Of Palestinian State In France

The new US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has challenged France to match its advocacy for a Palestinian state by creating a new one on French soil. He suggested that France “carve off a piece of the Côte d’Azur,” also known as the French Riviera, for the establishment of such a state. This proposal has prompted an angry response from Paris.

During an interview with Fox News, Republican Huckabee stated, “If France is truly so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion: Carve off a piece of the Côte d’Azur and establish a Palestinian state.”

He added that France was welcome to take such an action, but criticized “putting this kind of pressure on a sovereign nation,” referring to France’s stance toward Israel.

Huckabee contended that the events of Oct. 7, 2023 – the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel – “changed a lot.” He deemed France’s initiative at the United Nations to promote a Palestinian state “incredibly inappropriate” given that “Israel is in the middle of a war.”

France and Saudi Arabia are set to co-chair an international conference on the two-state solution.

While not explicitly stating whether France would recognize a Palestinian state, French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Friday that the “creation of a Palestinian state” under certain conditions was “not only a moral duty, but a political necessity.”

Macron also called for a tougher European stance and Western sanctions against Israel if the situation in the Gaza Strip does not improve soon. He may have a number of prominent backers, as European leaders increasingly call for action against Israel from a broad political spectrum. Notably, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz appears to be ready to increase pressure on Israel if the country continues blocking aid to Gazans. Other European leaders from Spain, Ireland, Norway, and a range of other countries, have already called for sanctions against Israel and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

In response, the Israeli government accused Macron of waging a “crusade against the Jewish state.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday that Israel would establish “a Jewish-Israeli state” in the West Bank, describing his declaration as a “decisive response to the terrorist organizations that seek to harm and weaken our control over this country.”

Katz further asserted that it was “a clear message” to “Macron and his partners”: “They will recognize a Palestinian state on paper – but we will establish the Jewish Israeli state here on this soil.”

Huckabee, known as a conservative hardliner, is a long-standing proponent of the Jewish settler movement in the West Bank, which has been deemed illegal by the United Nations.

Israel has seen the number of allies dwindle in Europe; however, countries like Hungary appear to have only increased support for Israel since Oct. 7. Recently, Orbán’s government left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and other Israeli officials, for war crimes. Orbán also hosted Netanyahu on a state visit in Budapest at approximately the same time that he announced his country would leave the ICC.

