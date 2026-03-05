US Ambassador To UN Threatens Iran Counterpart: 'Better Watch Himself In New York City'

Trump's Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz has issued a veiled threat to his Iranian counterpart, and the clip is going viral, which is likely to further delay the potential for any talks toward halting the war - which at this point still seem non-existent.

The spat first erupted Sunday, when Waltz ripped into Iran's UN Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani, coming just a day after Operation Epic Fury started and the bombs were unleashed on Tehran.

Screengrab via The Australian

Walz had said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, "Frankly, I’m not going to dignify this with another response, especially as this representative sits here in this body representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people and imprisoned many more simply for wanting freedom from your tyranny."

But Walz later appeared on Fox Business, discussing the war and the exchange at the UNSC. That's when he appeared to threaten Iravani on air, during Maria Bartiromo's program:

"You know, I'm going to be kind here," Waltz said, "but it wouldn't surprise me if this guy ends up knocking on our door for asylum. This regime is falling apart, and they have abused, imprisoned, tortured their own people for far too long. They've threatened the world for far too long."

Walz was then asked if he felt Iravani's own rhetoric has posed a threat, and Waltz said the Iranian envoy had better watch himself while he's in New York City.

"I can't say how many American soldiers the Iranians have killed either at their hands or their proxies," Waltz said. "I'm a Green Beret, not my first firefight, and he should be careful with his words sitting on American soil, and I'll just leave it at that."

Watch the on-air moment here:

NATO Ambassador Mike Waltz threatens Iran's NATO ambassador: "Not my first firefight. He should be careful with his words sitting on American soil, and I'll just leave it at that." pic.twitter.com/wc4LlNigPP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

The "be careful... on American soil" part of this is what's raised eyebrows the most. Of course, UN grounds in NYC is considered international territory, and so this means Amb. Iravani is unlikely to venture too far out from the complex at this moment.

Conventionally, there's strict international protocol in place regarding protection of diplomats and embassies, but increasingly 'rules of war and diplomacy' are being abandoned by all sides as the conflict spirals.